Cornish modular floating dry dock developer Tugdock has formed a strategic partnership with Dutch offshore heavy lift firm Mammoet.

Based in Falmouth, Tugdock develops modular, submersible platforms (TSPs) which allow for transferring large floating structures, such as offshore wind turbines, from quaysides into the water.

Alongside offshore wind, Mammoet said it will help bring the firm’s TSP to a “broader global market” including oil and gas, defence, civil engineering, LNG and the space sector.

The tie up comes at a critical time for the Falmouth firm as it seeks fresh investment following a “prepack” insolvency process which left unsecured creditors owed £1.5 million.

The firm’s administrators blamed a” slower than expected” order book as pace of growth in the offshore renewable market “slowed” for the firm’s woes.

Existing shareholders and directors in conjunction with new investors relaunched the new firm and took back control of its assets in June.

Mammoet boost for Tugdock

Utrecht-based Mammoet has extensive operations in the global offshore energy sector, including as a contractor for the Hornsea 3 wind farm in the Humber.

Announcing the partnership, Mammoet general manager of offshore services Barnaby Mills said the Dutch firm is aiming to “help drive this technology forward commercially”.

“We’ve followed Tugdock’s progress for some time and have been impressed by its innovation, particularly in offshore wind,” Mills said.

“The TSP system also brings clear advantages to other marine sectors where Mammoet already operates.

Tugdock chief executive Shane Carr said while the firm’s initial focus has been on offshore wind, he sees “strong potential” in other offshore industries.

“Working with Mammoet confirmed our shared vision: to scale this innovation to the global market across multiple sectors,” Carr said.

Tugdock technology

The floating structures are driven or skidded onto the Tugdock submersible platform (TSP), after which the platform can be submerged or raised as required.

Each TSP unit is built from interlocking component cells which can be joined together to create floating platforms up to 120 square metres in size.

© Supplied by Tugdock

Beyond its lifting applications, Tugdock said the TSP can extend quaysides to enable more ports to support offshore wind projects.

The Tugdock technology has been trialled at three offshore wind pilot projects in the Mediterranean, including France’s first floating wind project west of Marseille.

The firm has also partnered with Portuguese floating wind technology developer Gazelle Wind Power to deploy TSPs offshore wind farms, including at the 1 GW Molise project in Italy.

Tugdock has also partnered with the Port of Milford Haven in Wales and RWE on potential strategies for deploying future floating wind development in the Celtic Sea.

In Scotland, Tugdock signed a memorandum of understanding with the Salamander floating wind project in 2023, although it is unclear if that partnership is ongoing.

Tugdock financial struggles

Despite initial success since it was founded in 2017, a slowing offshore renewable energy market put financial pressure on Tugdock.

According to Companies House documents, Tugdock Limited entered insolvency in June this year before it was reincorporated as Tugdock Submersible Platforms Limited in July, with £75,000 additional investment.

Tugdock had raised close to £1.7m in convertible loan notes from several institutional investors, and the firm won its first £1.9m contract in 2022.

© Supplied by Tugdock

However, administration documents state that since 2022, “commitment in firm orders has been slower than expected as the offshore renewable market’s pace of growth has slowed”.

As a result, Tugdock had “limited pipeline opportunities to support the ongoing functions of the business without meaningful and immediate capital investment”.

Tugdock efforts to raise £1m fall flat

In Autumn 2024, Tugdock attempted a funding round of close to £1m for existing loan note holders, however talks ended in March 2025 without any additional funding.

A sale process for the company was then launched, however only one offer was made from the existing shareholders and directors in conjunction with two new investors, Steve Caller and Steve Reynolds, who injected an additional £75,000 for transfer of the company’s intellectual property and other assets.

But despite avoiding administration for now, Tugdock remains in need of new investment.

Administration documents state that “for the company to survive through to its prospective breakeven activity level in 2028, significant funding would be required”.

Energy Voice contacted Carr for comment on Tugdock’s financial position, and in response he said: “We are delighted to have entered into a partnership with Mammoet, which we are confident will help us to deliver value to a wide range of marine markets.

“We are engaged in positive discussions with a number of potential customers across offshore wind, oil and gas, defence and more, and look forward to a successful future working together.”

Offshore wind investment

Tugdock is one of several firms in the UK offshore renewable energy sector to struggle for investment in recent months.

Bristol-based subsea technology firm Beam collapsed in May, leaving 162 staff redundant and creditors more than £50m out of pocket.

Elsewhere, Scottish wave energy firm Mocean Energy confirmed several job cuts after a crowdfunding effort fell short of its targets.

Larger firms are also facing difficulties, with Denmark’s Ørsted forced to launch a heavily discounted rights issue alongside discontinuing its Hornsea 4 project.