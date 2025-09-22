Nearly half of GB Energy staff based in London, figures reveal

Nearly half of GB Energy are based in London, despite a Labour pledge for the publicly-owned company to be based in Aberdeen.

Official figures shared with The National newspaper show there are currently 69 people employed at GB Energy, with 31 staff (45%) based in London.

Meanwhile just 13 staff (18%) are based in Aberdeen, including GB Energy’s first chief executive Dan McGrail, with the company still searching for a permanent office.

GB Energy was a flagship policy for the Labour party at the 2024 general election, with Aberdeen later confirmed as the company’s headquarters.

The company’s chairman Juergen Maier has said GB Energy could create between 200 and 300 jobs in Aberdeen up until 2030, although a wider pledge to create 1,000 jobs could take 20 years to achieve.

Elsewhere in Scotland, there are a further 15 GB Energy staff in Edinburgh with one employee in Glasgow.

Across the UK, there is one employee based in Birmingham, one in Cardiff, three in Darlington, three in Manchester and a single remote employee.

GB Energy employs an additional 10 members of staff elsewhere, including the company’s non-executive directors and Maier who is based in Greater Manchester.

Scotland an ‘afterthought’, SNP says

In response to the revelations, Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart said Scotland is “continually being treated as an afterthought” by the Labour government.

“GB Energy is fast becoming emblematic of Keir Starmer’s entire premiership – a litany of broken promises with Scotland continually being treated as an afterthought,” Stewart said.

“Labour promised to bring down energy bills by £300, but instead they have soared by £187 – and are set to rise again. Scotland can’t afford to keep waiting for Labour to deliver on their promises and put Scotland’s energy future first.

“Scotland’s energy must be in Scotland’s hands – and that only happens with independence.”

‘Rapid progress’ in setting up GB Energy

Meanwhile, a GB Energy spokesperson told The National: “Over the last year, we’ve made rapid progress in setting up Great British Energy [GBE] – establishing a board, appointing a start-up chair and permanent CEO, and installing solar panels to lower bills for hundreds of schools and hospitals.

“In the short-term, we have taken pragmatic steps to establish a workforce to build GBE quickly and deliver benefits to UK taxpayers as soon as possible. This has led to a greater spread of roles across locations in the interim for GBE’s early delivery.

“As we build on this success, we expect to employ 200-300 people from our headquarters over the next five years, drawing on Aberdeen’s world-leading energy and engineering expertise. Our long-term ambition remains to employ a permanent workforce in Aberdeen as a priority.”