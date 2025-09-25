The UK is making significant progress on developing some of the industries underpinning its energy transition strategy, but nonetheless stands to miss some of its key medium-term targets, Westwood Global Energy Group’s head of energy transition, David Linden, has warned.

At a Westwood event held in Edinburgh in September, one of three across the UK, Linden focused on the country’s offshore wind industry in particular, also discussing the clean hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) industries.

In an effort to encourage the growth of these industries, the UK government is providing support through various mechanisms, including favourable policies, regulatory frameworks and financial assistance. However, as Linden showed in his presentation, progress among the three industries to date is mixed.

Offshore wind to ‘get within a couple of gigawatts’ of target

Offshore wind in particular has been seen by successive UK governments in recent years as playing a key role in achieving net zero. Capacity targets have been raised from 30 GW of offshore wind by 2030 set in 2019 to 50 GW by 2030 set in 2022, though this was subsequently revised to a range of 43-50 GW by 2030. Nonetheless, this raises questions over deliverability, Linden warned. On the current trajectory, there is “very clear line of sight” to 25-30 GW, from around 15 GW currently, but more is needed.

“What we need to have is a buildout of something between 8-10 GW per year,” Linden said. “And we need the next couple of CfD [contracts for difference] rounds in particular, which help underwrite projects essentially, to run very smoothly and get those volumes through.”

Much is therefore riding on the next CfD round, allocation round 7 (AR7), which is currently closed, with results anticipated late this year or in early 2026. Success is not guaranteed, though, with Linden pointing to AR5 in 2023, which saw no offshore wind capacity awarded. He also noted that there have been a number of changes introduced to the CfD scheme with AR7 in an effort to increase the amount of capacity awarded.

“One of the bigger ones, for example, is unconsented projects can get involved,” Linden said. With all of the changes and challenges involved, he sees “so much uncertainty as to what the bidding outcome will be”.

Linden touched briefly on ScotWind, which covers wind leasing in Scottish waters. ScotWind accounts for nearly 50% of the UK project pipeline, but only 2 GW has been granted consent to date in three and a half years, Linden said.

“There’s a massive pipeline, but it needs to go through a series of hurdles to be able to get consented and then go to CfD and get delivered,” he said. The time frames, Linden added, should not be underestimated.

While Westwood predicts that the UK will miss its 2030 target, it is nonetheless anticipated to get within a couple of gigawatts of it, Linden said. And despite the challenges involved, Westwood is optimistic over a “good” CfD outcome and “quite significant buildout” over the coming years.

Hydrogen to fall short due to ‘lack of consistency’

The picture is more complicated for clean hydrogen, even though – like with offshore wind – the UK is an industry leader in Europe, Linden noted.

The country has the largest project pipeline in Europe, with 17.5 GW of lower heating value (LHV) capacity by 2030 proposed and CCS-enabled blue hydrogen accounting for around 65% of that. This puts the UK “in a good place to kick-start the hydrogen economy”, Linden said, but cautioned that government and permitting processes for the nascent hydrogen industry were very slow. Projects that are trying to move forward are struggling to do so.

Linden pointed to hydrogen allocation round 1 (HAR 1), which had seen £2 billion in funding allocated to green hydrogen projects but has not led to any final investment decisions (FIDs) on those projects to date.

“When an industry struggling and it’s not quite finding a place and the government isn’t giving it the focus it needs, you start to see competition with other infrastructure,” Linden said. He cited the example of a BP blue hydrogen project proposed for Teesside, which is awaiting development consent from the government but is now at risk because of a proposal to build a data centre on the same site.

Westwood estimates the UK to be about 3.2 GW short of its 8.5-GW LHV hydrogen target for 2030. And aside from the challenges related to deliverability, he also sees a lack of consistency around hydrogen’s role as a significant problem for the industry.

“We need consistency in terms of hydrogen allocation rounds, and we’re missing the strategy – the strategy needs to be updated,” Linden said.

While an updated strategy is expected this year, it is one of several factors that need to be in place in order for the UK to realise its hydrogen ambitions, alongside FIDs for projects in HAR1 and future rounds of HAR funding.

CCS closer but still a miss

For CCS, meanwhile, there is tangible progress, with FIDs on early projects announced over the past year and the foundations of a future market currently being put in place according to Westwood.

“CCS has had many stops and starts in the UK, but actually we’ve seen progress, and the reason is this government has really committed to trying to make a few key customers work,” Linden said. He cited steps including the allocation of £22b of funding to two CCS clusters within the UK’s cluster sequencing process, as well as the developments of business models for the industry.

“It’s starting to sound like a real market,” Linden said. Nonetheless, he added that once again, the government-led process at the heart of the UK’s nascent CCS industry was slow-moving. Delays and uncertainty mean that Westwood expects the UK to end up missing its key CCS targets, including the goal of capturing 20-30 mtpa of CO2 by 2030.

Some business models are still in development, including one for imports of CO2 from emitters elsewhere. And uncertainty exists for projects within the government’s cluster sequencing process, but also for those outside of it.

Among the key takeaways from Linden’s presentation are that a distinction exists between the mature offshore wind industry and the emerging hydrogen and CCS industries. And scaling these emerging industries will be challenging in an evolving government and energy landscape. Much still needs to be done in order to create the certainty that investors require.