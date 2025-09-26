China’s state-owned investment corporation is reportedly considering selling its energy assets in the UK, including interests in two Scottish offshore wind farms.

SDIC is looking at the potential disposal of its UK portfolio, which it operates through Edinburgh-based subsidiary Red Rock Renewables, according to a report.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg said SDIC is working with a financial advisor on the sale of the assets which could be valued at £500 million.

Red Rock owns a 25% stake in the operational 588 MW Beatrice offshore wind farm in the Moray Firth alongside SSE (40%), TRIG (17.5%) and Equitix (17.5%).

The firm is also developing the 1.1 GW Inch Cape project off the coast of Dundee in a joint venture with Ireland’s ESB.

© Supplied by Dajin Heavy Industri

Red Rock’s UK portfolio also includes a 100% stake in two onshore wind farms in East Ayrshire and Dumfries & Galloway.

Energy Voice has contacted Red Rock Renewables for comment.

SDIC and Red Rock Renewables

Based in Beijing, State Development and Investment Group Co (SDIC) was established in 1995 and is the largest state-owned investment holding company in China.

The company holds 876 billion yuan (£92bn) in assets and employs close to 50,000 people.

SDIC Power, the company’s energy arm and Red Rock’s direct owner, invests in power generation, energy storge, coal mining, ports and shipping.

Last year, SDIC Power said Red Rock Renewables would invest up to £962m in Inch Cape, which is scheduled to deliver first power in 2027.

SDIC Power’s share price has dropped 16.25% in the past year.

Red Rock acquired the entire Inch Cape project and its 25% Beatrice stake in 2016 in a €238m deal in 2016. ESB later joined the Inch Cape development in 2020.

In 2021, the company formed a partnership with Italian energy giant Eni to submit a joint bid in the Scottish government’s ScotWind leasing round, however the duo failed to secure a lease.

Meanwhile, offshore construction is underway at the Inch Cape project with works ongoing at the Port of Montrose and Port of Leith.