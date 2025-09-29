Reports Ørsted looking to sell Hornsea 3 stake to Apollo

Ørsted is reportedly in talks with US private equity firm Apollo Global Management to sell a stake in its 2.9 GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm.

The Danish state-owned firm is discussing a deal for a 50% stake in Hornsea 3, according the Financial Times.

It comes as Ørsted attempts to raise funds amid ongoing battles with the Trump administration over its US offshore wind projects.

Ørsted has previously said it is aiming to raise as much as DKK 35 billion (£4bn) from the combined sales of Hornsea 3, its European onshore wind business and a stake in an offshore wind project in Taiwan.

Last year, Ørsted sold a minority stake in four of its operational UK wind farms to Brookfield for £1.7bn.

Located off the coast of east England, Ørsted secured a subsidy contract for the £8.5bn project as part of the sixth allocation round (AR6) last year.

Meanwhile, Apollo is already a major investor in the UK energy sector.

The firm acquired a majority stake in Aberdeen-based OEG Group in a deal worth more than $1 billion (£770m) earlier this year.

The deal came after Apollo backed away from an attempted takeover of Aberdeen-based engineering giant Wood in 2023.

Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 offshore wind project

Early construction works are underway, with Ørsted set to use sites in Teesworks and the Port of Tyne.

The 2.9GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm is set to be the world’s single largest offshore wind farm once completed in 2027.

But amid its financial struggles and rising supply chain costs, Ørsted announced a decision earlier this year to discontinue construction on its Hornsea 4 project.

This came despite the Danish firm securing a contract for difference (CfD) in AR6 alongside Hornsea 3.

Elsewhere, Ørsted is also developing the 1.4 GW Mooir Vannin offshore wind project within the Isle of Man’s territorial waters in the Irish Sea.