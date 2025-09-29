Reports Ørsted looking to sell Hornsea 3 stake to Apollo

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Reports Ørsted looking to sell Hornsea 3 stake to Apollo

The Danish state-owned offshore wind developer is reportedly in talks to sell a stake in its 2.9 GW Hornsea 3 project.

September 29th 2025, 7:48 am
2 min read
Aerial view of a Hornsea Two turbine© Supplied by Orsted
Aerial view of a Hornsea Two wind turbine.
Mathew Perry

Mathew Perry

Reporter

Ørsted is reportedly in talks with US private equity firm Apollo Global Management to sell a stake in its 2.9 GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm.

The Danish state-owned firm is discussing a deal for a 50% stake in Hornsea 3, according the Financial Times.

It comes as Ørsted attempts to raise funds amid ongoing battles with the Trump administration over its US offshore wind projects.

Ørsted has previously said it is aiming to raise as much as DKK 35 billion (£4bn) from the combined sales of Hornsea 3, its European onshore wind business and a stake in an offshore wind project in Taiwan.

Last year, Ørsted sold a minority stake in four of its operational UK wind farms to Brookfield for £1.7bn.

Located off the coast of east England, Ørsted secured a subsidy contract for the £8.5bn project as part of the sixth allocation round (AR6) last year.

Meanwhile, Apollo is already a major investor in the UK energy sector.

The firm acquired a majority stake in Aberdeen-based OEG Group in a deal worth more than $1 billion (£770m) earlier this year.

The deal came after Apollo backed away from an attempted takeover of Aberdeen-based engineering giant Wood in 2023.

Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 offshore wind project

Early construction works are underway, with Ørsted set to use sites in Teesworks and the Port of Tyne.

The 2.9GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm is set to be the world’s single largest offshore wind farm once completed in 2027.

But amid its financial struggles and rising supply chain costs, Ørsted announced a decision earlier this year to discontinue construction on its Hornsea 4 project.

This came despite the Danish firm securing a contract for difference (CfD) in AR6 alongside Hornsea 3.

Elsewhere, Ørsted is also developing the 1.4 GW Mooir Vannin offshore wind project within the Isle of Man’s territorial waters in the Irish Sea.

Tags