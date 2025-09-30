Scotland’s Global Energy Group has set out plans to reach £500 million in turnover as it undergoes a rebrand after selling the Port of Nigg.

The Inverness-based firm, led by veteran Highlands businessman Roy MacGregor, will now be known simply as ‘Global’.

The branding change comes after the sale of the Port of Nigg and several business divisions to Mitsui for an undisclosed fee in July.

The rebrand will include Global’s investment arm GEG Capital, as well as the firm’s existing port services, crane services, wind projects and infrastructure divisions.

Other portfolio companies such as Bracewell, Aventus Energy and Aberdeen’s Apollo will retain their existing corporate identities.

Alongside the name change, Global also announced the start of construction on a new multi-million pound headquarters in Inverness.

Global plans to nearly double turnover

In a statement, Global said the rebrand “firmly repositions the business as an energy and infrastructure partner” following the Nigg divestment.

Amid the rebrand, Global said it will aim to increase turnover from £300m annually to £500m within three years.

Global chairman Roy MacGregor said the new brand and vision “sets our course for the next five years” with plans to expand in the nuclear, energy, infrastructure and utilities sectors.

“With a new, future focused brand – and a move toward a hybrid investor/operator model, with a people- and technology-led solutions provision, we are confident we will nearly double our turnover within three years,” he said.

© Supplied by Global Energy Group

“This will see us explore new markets and synergies between group companies, creating hundreds of new, long-term skilled employment opportunities across Scotland and beyond, as we establish Global as the UK’s leading energy & infrastructure partner.”

MacGregor said the group is “energised by the opportunity that lies ahead” following the Port of Nigg sale.

“There’s huge potential for growth within the energy and utilities sector and we have exciting new plans for the group to grow it significantly both organically and through acquisitions as we explore new markets,” he said.

Global breaks ground on Inverness HQ

Global also announced the start of construction on a new multi-million pound headquarters within the Inverness and Cromarty Firth green freeport.

The 2,000 square metre complex will “facilitate future growth”, Global said, and create space to accommodate up to 50 additional staff.

“The move to our new, purpose-built office will support the group’s ambitious growth strategy,” MacGregor said.

© Supplied by Global

“I think the level of investment in our new HQ sends a strong message to the market that through enhanced collaboration, acquisition and maximising of synergies across our portfolio, we will continue to unlock new opportunities within the green energy and utilities sectors – as well as exploring new markets.”

MacGregor said the new headquarters will “give us space to expand as we make further acquisitions and grow organically”.

In the past 18 months, Global has added eight companies to its portfolio including Arthian, Approved Power Services, Capstone Construction and Scotbuild.