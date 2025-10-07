The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Ørsted lands $9.35 billion rights issue and plans job cuts

The Danish firm is thought to be shedding hundreds of jobs as it trims investment.

October 7th 2025, 8:21 am
2 min read
Equinor will buy a 9.8% share in Orsted.© Supplied by Ørsted
Ørsted
Erikka Askeland

News Editor

Danish offshore wind developer Ørsted has confirmed it has raised $9.35 billion (£6.95bn) in a heavily-discounted rights issue to shore up its finances in the wake of Trump administration opposition in the US.

The firm is also thought to be in the process of cutting hundreds of jobs in an attempt to “right size” the business as it trims its investment plans.

In the UK, Ørsted shocked the offshore wind industry when it cancelled plans to develop the massive Hornsea 4 development despite having secured funding in the government’s AR6 funding round.

In August, Ørsted took a hit when President Trump’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) put a stop work order on the firm’s Revolution Wind off Rhode Island despite being nearly completed.

The project, a joint venture with Global Infrastructure Partner’s Skyborn Renewables, was 80% complete with all offshore foundations and 45 out of 65 wind turbines installed, having had “all required federal and state permits” in place from November 2023.

On Monday night, the company said 99.3% of the rights issue was subscribed, with demand for the remaining shares “extraordinarily high”.

However, the price was 66.6 crowns per share, well below Monday’s market price of 122.35 crowns.

Ørsted CEO Rasmus Errboe said: “The rights issue strengthens Ørsted’s financial foundation, allowing us to focus on delivering our six offshore wind farms under construction, continue to handle the regulatory uncertainty in the US, and strengthen our position as a market leader in offshore wind.”

Meanwhile, Danish newspaper Berlingske has reported that Ørsted managers have been informed of plans to axe around 20% of the company’s staff.

The Ørsted website currently states that it has over 8,400 employees spread over 73 offices globally.

At the start of 2024, the firm which is part-owned by the Danish state and Norwegian energy firm Equinor, had aimed to hit 50GW of renewables capacity by 2030. That was cut to 35-38GW early last year and then to 27GW this year under Errboe – a little over half the original total.

In a statement to Berlingske, it said: “We do not comment on rumours. As previously communicated, we will look at how we adapt the company to the reality in which we operate, our strategy and objectives.”

The renewables developer recently leased  1 million square feet (100,000 square metres) at the Port of Tyne to support the development of its Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm.

