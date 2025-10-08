Plans for a first-of-its-kind floating hydrogen production facility off the Welsh coast have moved closer to construction.

The Milford Haven: Hydrogen Kingdom (MH:HK) project aims to produce low-carbon hydrogen using electricity from offshore wind farms in the Celtic Sea, part of wider efforts to develop a hydrogen economy in South Wales.

The project is being delivered by a consortium including Celtic Sea Power, Dolphyn Hydrogen, the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult and Wales & West Utilities.

The partners said they have now advanced the technical design and consenting pathway, bringing the scheme closer to offshore construction.

The plans involve deploying an initial 10 to 15 MW demonstrator at the Pembrokeshire demonstration zone (PDZ), a 35 sq mile (90 sq km) test site leased from the Crown Estate and managed by Celtic Sea Power.

The consortium said the project has capacity to scale up to 135 MW and produce more than 10,000 tonnes of hydrogen per year.

Floating wind and offshore hydrogen

The hydrogen could support decarbonisation across local industry and transport, strengthening the Milford Haven area’s position as a hub for clean energy investment.

Celtic Sea Power, survey and consents manager, Brad Davies, said: “Milford Haven: Hydrogen Kingdom helps further lay the foundations for a large-scale, low-carbon hydrogen economy in Wales.

“A key element of this pioneer project was to establish a consenting pathway that involved engagement with regulators and a wide range of stakeholders. Celtic Sea Power was pleased to play a role in strengthening the case for investment in South Wales’s clean energy future.”

The consortium said the demonstrator forms part of ongoing work to test Dolphyn Hydrogen technology, which combines floating wind with electrolysis, while exploring opportunities for wave energy co-location in the PDZ.

© Supplied by Dolphyn Hydrogen

The project has received funding from the Innovate UK and the UK government as part of the Swansea Bay City Deal’s Pembroke Dock Marine programme.

The project aims to align with the ambitions of the Milford Haven Future Energy Cluster, Celtic Freeport and UK government hydrogen production targets.

If successful, the developers said the demonstrator could act as a blueprint for future large-scale offshore hydrogen generation in the Celtic Sea and other parts of the UK.

Offshore hydrogen production

Developers across the UK and Europe are increasingly exploring offshore hydrogen production as governments seek to couple renewable generation with hydrogen supply chains.

The UK’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has identified offshore hydrogen as a potential route to maximise use of wind power during periods of grid constraint, reducing curtailment and supporting energy security.

Dolphyn Hydrogen, part of the private equity-backed ERM group, had previously progressed plans for a pilot near Aberdeen, although these plans were shelved in favour of the Celtic Sea pilot. US investment firm KKR took a majority stake in the ERM consultancy in 2021.

Swedish firm Vattenfall also scrapped its HT1 pilot project at its Aberdeen offshore wind farm in 2024.

Elsewhere, French firm Lhyfe produced its first offshore hydrogen at the SeaLhyfe platform off the coast of Le Croisic in 2023.

The company is now leading the EU-funded HOPE project offshore Belgium, which aims to deploy a 10 MW offshore electrolyser by 2026.

In Germany, the AquaVentus initiative is targeting up to 10 GW of offshore electrolysis capacity by 2035, equivalent to around one million tonnes of hydrogen annually.

© Supplied by AquaVentus

The consortium includes major firms like Shell and RWE, and has recently partnered with Hydrogen Scotland to explore future North Sea export corridors.

Germany is also exploring offshore green hydrogen and power-to-x production as part of the H2Mare project.

Additional offshore hydrogen concepts are in development across the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Spain, and Sweden.

Industry group Hydrogen Europe has said offshore hydrogen production could help ease grid congestion, lower curtailment of offshore wind power and enable more flexible, large-scale energy transport via pipelines,

However, analysts note that large-scale offshore hydrogen production remains technically and economically unproven.

Challenges include high capital costs, complex offshore integration and uncertain market demand raising questions over how quickly such projects can move beyond the pilot stage.