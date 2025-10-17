The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Iberdrola seeks 5bn euro for East Anglia stake amid pivot to grid

The UK will receive the largest share of Iberdrola's spending, accounting for 38% of capital expenditure over the 2025-28 period.

October 17th 2025, 1:00 pm Updated: October 17th 2025, 1:00 pm
ScottishPower Renewables' East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm© Supplied by ScottishPower Renewa
ScottishPower Renewables' East Anglia One offshore wind farm

Ed Reed

Editor

Iberdrola has begun hunting for a partner to buy a 49% stake in the 960 MW East Anglia Two project.

Spain’s Cinco Dias reported the energy company had commissioned Bank of America and Bilbao-based BBVA to oversee the sales process. The newspaper reported a projected value of 5 billion euros (£4.34bn) for the 49% stake.

Iberdrola holds its stake in the East Anglia Two project via ScottishPower. A sale would leave it with 51%.

A sale would run along similar lines as the 1,397 MW East Anglia Three transaction with Masdar. The agreement with the Abu Dhabi-based developer involved a £4.48bn co-investment in the 1.4 GW wind farm, offshore Suffolk. In addition to a contract for difference (CfD), this project also involves a corporate power-purchase agreement, signed with Amazon.

East Anglia Three is due to reach commercial operations in 2026, while East Anglia Two will follow in 2028.

Cinco Dias reported Iberdrola was taking the step of selling down East Anglia Two in order to reduce political risk. The company has not responded to a request for comment.

East Anglia Two out, grid in

The company tweaked its strategy in a capital markets update in September. Historically, it has focused on generation, providing around 65% of its EBITDA. From 2028 onwards, it expects this to fall to 45%, with networks increasing to around 55%.

Of its €58bn (£50.3bn) investment to 2028, €37bn (£32.1bn) will go to networks, while investing €21bn (£18.2bn) in renewables. The UK will receive the largest share of its spending, accounting for 38% of capital expenditure over the 2025-28 period.

It does not plan to begin any new large-scale generation projects in the near term.

Iberdrola sees the appeal of grids as offering returns on a regulated asset base (RAB) model.

In the UK, 70% of ScottishPower’s investments will go into the network over the period to 2028. As such, the company expects to see this spending underpin a “double digit” EBTIDA growth.

