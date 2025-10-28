Industry urges rethink on AR7 budget to spur offshore wind growth

The UK’s renewable energy industry warned the £1.08 billion budget for the seventh allocation round (AR7) may not deliver the offshore wind capacity needed to meet the government’s 2030 clean power goals.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) delivered its budget advice for AR7 to the National Energy System Operator (NESO) in writing on Monday.

The larger portion of the contracts for difference (CfD) funding will go towards traditional fixed-bottom offshore wind projects, which will compete for total contracts worth £900 million, in last year’s prices.

A separate funding pot of £180m has been allocated specifically for bids for floating offshore wind projects that can be delivered from 2028 to 2030, with no cap on capacity.

DESNZ said that there will be no strict cap on capacity for the offshore wind round, which means that contracts will be won on value rather than being limited by size.

These projects will be commissioned to deliver power from 2028 to 2031.

While there is no capacity cap on the projects themselves, the government specified that it will accept a maximum of 30 GW of offshore wind projects in either Scotland or the rest of the UK.

It said this is to “ensure competitive tension” and “allow for separate clearing prices, while maintaining the merit order”.

AR7 a ‘pivotal moment’ for Scottish offshore wind

Scottish Renewables chief executive Claire Mack said this year’s AR7 auction is a “pivotal moment to inject fresh momentum into Scotland’s offshore wind sector”.

“An auction that fails to deliver for Scotland will seriously undermine our ability to maintain and secure the growth that is essential for energy security,” Mack said.

© Image: SSE Renewables

“A record amount of capacity is eligible for AR7 and this fierce competition will ensure new capacity is secured at the best possible value to consumers, despite increasing global cost pressures.

“The budget announced today would significantly restrict that value from reaching consumers and communities.

“We urge careful consideration to ensure the final budget best delivers on our long-term national interests.”

Mack said that given no CfDs have been awarded to fixed-bottom projects in Scotland since 2022, the industry needed to be reassured of the UK government’s commitment.

AR7 budget ‘will not maximise investment’

RenewableUK executive director of policy and engagement Ana Musat said the AR7 budget “will not maximise investment in new offshore wind farms”.

“We have a record amount of offshore wind capacity eligible for this auction – more than 20 gigawatts – and the current budget would only procure about a quarter of that,” Musat said.

“Given the amount of competition in this year’s auction, we expect to see competitively-priced bids, so the government should adjust the budget to maximise procurement, which could attract up to £53 billion in private investment in the UK economy.”

Musat also said the industry wants to see AR7 support further development of floating wind technology.

“Early investment in these demonstration-scale projects will help build up supply chains and bring down costs to enable us to scale up in the next decade,” she said.

© Supplied by Jan Arne Wold - Wold

The industry body estimates that every gigawatt of new offshore wind capacity installed in the UK boosts the economy by £2-3bn.

“With the right level of support we can more than double the number of offshore wind jobs from 40,000 now to 95,000 by 2030,” Musat added.

“This would strengthen our energy security, drive economic growth and reduce our exposure to volatile gas prices.”

AR7 ‘may fall short’, OEUK says

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) also expressed concern over the level of funding allocated to the AR7 budget.

OEUK sustainability and policy director Mike Tholen said it “may fall short of what’s needed to meet the UK’s goal of 43 to 50 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030”.

To reach that 2030 target, Tholen said “every gigawatt of wind power matters”.

“Right now, companies face high costs and tough market conditions,” he added.

“To galvanise investment and continue becoming more competitive, firms need a stable and predictable pipeline of work which can be built by domestic supply chains.

“But this approach must carefully avoid locking in high electricity prices for people around the UK.

© Supplied by Flotation Energy

“In a changing world, fixed and floating offshore wind needs to continue to show it can scale up while delivering clean, affordable energy to power homes, jobs, and growth across the UK.”

‘Step in the right direction’

Energy UK director of policy and advocacy Adam Berman said the AR7 budget announcement is a “step in the right direction”.

“The competitive CfD process remains the best mechanism to ensure British renewable capacity is secured at the lowest cost,” Berman said.

“It’s right that the Government is focused on procuring renewables projects that represent best value for money.

“This is only the start of the auction process, and expanding the budget remains a possibility if it can represent strong value to consumers and the broader economy.

“Today’s budget announcement will provide investors with the confidence needed to continue investing millions of pounds every day to secure our country’s energy future.”

‘Strong signal’ to reduce costs in AR7 bids

Stonehaven director of policy Adam Bell said the £900m budget for fixed-bottom offshore wind projects is “considerably less than the sector was expecting”.

He said that AR7 will only deliver enough generation to meet Labour’s clean power 2030 goals “with very tight bid prices”.

Bell added that UK energy secretary Ed Miliband retains the right to increase the budget, meaning that bidding behaviour from developers “will focus on second-guessing his thinking above everything else”.

“Nonetheless, this is a strong signal to the market to hold down costs, and at this juncture this is almost certainly the right move,” he said.