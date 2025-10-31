Scotwind developer Simply Blue Group has secured a strategic investment from Japan’s Kansai Electric Power Co (KEPCO) to scale up its offshore wind plans.

The deal marks KEPCO’s first investment in an offshore wind developer, with the firm acquiring an 80% stake in Simply Blue Energy OSW Ltd.

Irish firm Simply Blue is a major investor in fixed-bottom and floating offshore wind projects across the UK, Ireland, Portugal, Spain and Canada.

The Cork-headquartered company’s portfolio includes 8 GW of floating wind and 4 GW of fixed-bottom wind projects.

Simply Blue is a member of the consortium developing the 100 MW Salamander floating wind project off the coast of Peterhead, and the Irish firm is also an investor in early-stage wave energy projects.

© Supplied by Salamander Project

Simply Blue Group co-founder and chief executive Hugh Kelly said the KEPCO investment, for an undisclosed fee, represents a “pivotal moment” for the company.

“The support from KEPCO provides the strength and resources needed to scale our operations and advance our offshore wind initiatives,” Kelly said.

“Together, we are poised to deliver significant contributions to the clean energy transition.”

KEPCO executive vice president Toru Kuwahara said: “We are honoured to embark on a partnership with Simply Blue Energy, a developer possessing a pioneering spirit and extensive expertise in the field of offshore wind power.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to further advance offshore wind development for both companies and contribute to achieving a carbon-neutral society.”

Simply Blue investor Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (ORIT) welcomed the investment from KEPCO.

ORIT co-fund manager Chris Gaydon said: “This is a solid outcome in what remains a challenging market for offshore wind developers.

“It reinforces our confidence in the Simply Blue team and reflects the strength of the partnership with Kansai who are ideally placed to move this platform forward.”