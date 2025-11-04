OEUK and Scottish Renewables jointly call for end to windfall tax

Trade bodies representing the offshore oil and gas and Scottish renewable energy sectors have called on the UK government to end the North Sea windfall tax.

In a joint letter to Chancellor Rachel Reeves and energy secretary Ed Miliband ahead of the upcoming November budget, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) and Scottish Renewables united to call for “action”.

The organisations together called for the “urgent replacement” of the energy profits levy (EPL), more funding for the next contracts for difference (CfD) auction and early intervention to prevent further job losses in the UK oil and gas sector.

OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse and Scottish Renewables chief executive Claire Mack said the UK’s “energy future stands at a critical juncture”.

“Unless we slow the pace of decline in North Sea oil and gas while simultaneously accelerating the scale and speed of renewable energy deployment, we face a widening gap in jobs, investment and capability that will weaken our economy,” the letter stated.

The organisations said UK energy policy “isn’t a question of oil and gas or renewable energy – it’s about securing the energy future of this country”.

“With the right policy choices, the UK can lead the world in delivering a future that works for our economy, our communities and our climate goals,” the letter concluded.

Energy Profits Levy windfall tax

Senior Labour ministers including Reeves, Miliband, and energy minister Michael Shanks have defended the government’s North Sea policies.

However media reports suggest the Labour government is considering reversing changes to the EPL, as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer vowed to “double down” on oil and gas.

Introduced by the former Conservative government in 2022, the EPL has been blamed for cuts to investment and jobs in the North Sea energy sector.

Ahead of the Autumn budget on 26 November, OEUK and Scottish Renewables urged the government to introduce a successor regime to the EPL in 2026, ahead of the current expiry date in 2030.

The trade bodies also raised concerns about the seventh allocation round (AR7) for renewable energy CfDs.

They said the recently announced AR7 budget “would significantly restrict” the ability of the 6.7 GW of eligible Scottish offshore wind projects to secure CfDs.

Finally, the industry groups warned that if “new opportunities are not created at pace” in the UK, then the country will see its skilled workforce lost overseas.

A UK government spokesperson said: “We are taking a responsible approach that recognises the long-term role of the sector while exploring what follows the end of the Energy Profits Levy, so firms continue to invest and pay their fair share of tax.”

“The oil and gas sector will be with us for decades to come, as we deliver a fair and orderly transition in the North Sea to drive growth and secure tens of thousands of skilled jobs, with the biggest ever investment in offshore wind and first of a kind carbon capture and storage clusters.”