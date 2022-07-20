Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The Orkney-based European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) has kicked off a new research programme in partnership with the West of Orkney wind farm, which could unlock £140 million in supply chain and other investments.

A consortium of Corio Generation, TotalEnergies and Renewable Infrastructure Development Group (RIDG) secured rights as part of the Scotwind round in January to develop the 2-gigawatt (GW) project, some 19 miles off the island’s west coast.

The project marks the tidal research facility’s first tie-up with a large-scale, commercial offshore wind farm, and will see it examine how to increase the competitiveness of the project and enhance research and innovation (R&I) in the north of Scotland.

Particular challenges faced by the scheme include its exposed location, environmental impacts and the need for remote operations. EMEC researchers will review the offshore wind R&I landscape, and map this against the needs of the wind farm and capabilities across the region, with the aim of delivering the scheme more efficiently and cost effectively.

The findings will inform the development of a longer-term project-specific R&I programme which EMEC will then deliver alongside a range of stakeholders, including the local supply chain.

This will be supported by a £105m investment initiative – boosted to £140 million by third parties – in advance of a final investment decision (FID) on the project in 2026.

Both fixed-bottom foundations and floating substructures are being considered, and the developers say the site should begin producing power by 2030.

The wind farm already has a grid connection agreement with National Grid for a connection in Caithness, while the partners are also exploring the option to power a hydrogen hub in Flotta. Both power export options could still be used.

West of Orkney Windfarm general manager Mike Hay said: “This partnership programme enables us to draw on EMEC’s considerable expertise and will ensure that local experience and data feeds into the project, building upon the cluster of business and academia that are active in the north of Scotland.”

He said the findings would also inform how the wind farm could be delivered “faster, cheaper and at lower risk.”

“At the same time, the programme will leverage EMEC’s network and experience to deliver local content and actively promote economic growth. We hope that EMEC’s unique status will enable the partners to identify new opportunities and attract additional funding, amplifying the investment from the West of Orkney Windfarm and its partners,” Mr Hay continued.

EMEC commercial director Matthew Finn noted that the team had already been working with the project over the past two years to support its early developmental phases.

“With the West of Orkney Windfarm just 30 km west of EMEC’s Billia Croo test site, we believe it provides an ideal pathway for emerging technologies to scale up and move out into the harsh waters around us,” he added.