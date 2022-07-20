Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

EMEC research project to reap local benefits from West of Orkney wind farm

The Orkney-based European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) has kicked off a new research programme in partnership with the West of Orkney wind farm, which could unlock £140 million in supply chain and other investments.
By Andrew Dykes
20/07/2022, 1:00 am
© Supplied by EMEC
Left to right: Neil Kermode, Managing Director, EMEC; Jack Farnham, Development Director, RIDG; Philippe de Cacqueray, Head of Offshore Wind UK, TotalEnergies; Liam McArthur, Orkney Islands MSP; Andrew Mill, Chair, EMEC; Mark Giulianotti, Head of Corporate Finance and Origination, Europe, Corio Generation ? pictured at EMEC in December 2021.
Left to right: Neil Kermode, Managing Director, EMEC; Jack Farnham, Development Director, RIDG; Philippe de Cacqueray, Head of Offshore Wind UK, TotalEnergies; Liam McArthur, Orkney Islands MSP; Andrew Mill, Chair, EMEC; Mark Giulianotti, Head of Corporate Finance and Origination, Europe, Corio Generation ? pictured at EMEC in December 2021.

The Orkney-based European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) has kicked off a new research programme in partnership with the West of Orkney wind farm, which could unlock £140 million in supply chain and other investments.

A consortium of Corio Generation, TotalEnergies and Renewable Infrastructure Development Group (RIDG) secured rights as part of the Scotwind round in January to develop the 2-gigawatt (GW) project, some 19 miles off the island’s west coast.

The project marks the tidal research facility’s first tie-up with a large-scale, commercial offshore wind farm, and will see it examine how to increase the competitiveness of the project and enhance research and innovation (R&I) in the north of Scotland.

Particular challenges faced by the scheme include its exposed location, environmental impacts and the need for remote operations. EMEC researchers will review the offshore wind R&I landscape, and map this against the needs of the wind farm and capabilities across the region, with the aim of delivering the scheme more efficiently and cost effectively.

The findings will inform the development of a longer-term project-specific R&I programme which EMEC will then deliver alongside a range of stakeholders, including the local supply chain.

This will be supported by a £105m investment initiative – boosted to £140 million by third parties – in advance of a final investment decision (FID) on the project in 2026.

Both fixed-bottom foundations and floating substructures are being considered, and the developers say the site should begin producing power by 2030.

The wind farm already has a grid connection agreement with National Grid for a connection in Caithness, while the partners are also exploring the option to power a hydrogen hub in Flotta. Both power export options could still be used.

West of Orkney Windfarm general manager Mike Hay said: “This partnership programme enables us to draw on EMEC’s considerable expertise and will ensure that local experience and data feeds into the project, building upon the cluster of business and academia that are active in the north of Scotland.”

He said the findings would also inform how the wind farm could be delivered “faster, cheaper and at lower risk.”

“At the same time, the programme will leverage EMEC’s network and experience to deliver local content and actively promote economic growth. We hope that EMEC’s unique status will enable the partners to identify new opportunities and attract additional funding, amplifying the investment from the West of Orkney Windfarm and its partners,” Mr Hay continued.

EMEC commercial director Matthew Finn noted that the team had already been working with the project over the past two years to support its early developmental phases.

“With the West of Orkney Windfarm just 30 km west of EMEC’s Billia Croo test site, we believe it provides an ideal pathway for emerging technologies to scale up and move out into the harsh waters around us,” he added.

