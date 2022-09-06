Project director appointed for Ørsted-backed ScotWind floater

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

Project director appointed for Ørsted-backed ScotWind floater

The consortium behind the Stromar floating wind development off the north-east coast of Scotland has appointed a new director to head up the project.
By Andrew Dykes
06/09/2022, 12:57 pm
© Supplied by StromarProject director Nicholas Ritchie.
Project director Nicholas Ritchie.

The consortium behind the Stromar floating wind development off the north-east coast of Scotland has appointed a new director to head up the project.

Nicholas Ritchie will take on the job of leading the 1-gigawatt (GW) project planned by developers Ørsted, Falck Renewables, BlueFloat Energy.

Previously Ørsted’s head of transmission product line, Mr Ritchie took up the new position at the beginning of September.

Born and raised in Scotland, he has worked around the world in the oil and gas sector for more than 20 years and joined Ørsted, then DONG Energy, in 2015. Before joining the Stromar team, he was responsible for Ørsted’s global engineering portfolio and procurement of offshore transmission systems.

“Working on such an innovative project and helping Scotland lead the way in floating wind during the energy transition is very important to me,” he said.

“My dedicated team is made up of the best talent from Ørsted, BlueFloat Energy and Falck Renewables who will be working hard to make Stromar a success while helping develop Scotland into a global hub for floating offshore wind technology.”

Falck Renewables Wind managing director Richard Dibley added: “We are delighted to welcome Nicholas to head up the Stromar team. His career to date which has successfully transitioned from oil and gas to renewables is a blueprint for how a Scottish workforce can reskill to take advantage of offshore wind. His experience and knowledge will be crucial to delivering this ambitious project and ensuring that the benefits of floating offshore wind are shared with the Scottish economy, supply chain and communities.”

Stromar

The Stromar floating wind project will be located off the coast of Caithness in ScotWind Plan Option N3, around 30 miles east of Wick.

The developers already have a seabed lease agreed with Crown Estate Scotland for up to 1GW of capacity.

The consortium says its proposed design is based on reinforced concrete structures which are straightforward to construct by “a large local workforce.”

It has outlined ambitions to spend up to £2.63 billion within the Scottish supply chain over the period of the project, with nearly £1.5bn already committed, according to supply chain development statement (SCDS) submitted earlier this year.

The group has also begun a partnership exercise with community ownership experts Energy4All to investigate options for Scottish communities to benefit.

Meanwhile, Ørsted has also taken a majority stake in the Salamander floating wind project off the Aberdeenshire coast, as part of a joint venture set up by Simply Blue Group and Subsea 7.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts