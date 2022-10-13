Shell boss: 10,000km surveys already complete for ScotWind projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

Shell boss: 10,000km surveys already complete for ScotWind projects

Shell regional VP for offshore power Hugo Buis said work on the Marram and Campion offshore wind projects is moving “at speed”, with the projects seen as a crucial stepping-stone to wider deployment of floating technology.
By Andrew Dykes
13/10/2022, 12:56 pm
© Supplied by ShellShell offshore wind farm.
Shell offshore wind farm.

Shell regional VP for offshore power Hugo Buis said work on the Marram and Campion offshore wind projects is moving “at speed”, with the projects seen as a crucial stepping-stone to wider deployment of floating technology.

Mr Buis said Shell (LON:SHEL) and venture partner ScottishPower Renewables were “working very hard” to maintain pace on the combined 5GW worth of projects secured under the ScotWind leasing round earlier this year.

Delivering a keynote address at the second day of the Floating Offshore Wind 2022 conference in Aberdeen on Thursday, he said around 10,000 kilometres of seabed surveys have already been performed by two ships in 200 days, and praised marine group Fugro for its work so far.

The two schemes will be amongst the first commercial scale floating projects to be deployed – the with the 3GW MarramWind sited off the north-east coast in water depths of around 100 metres, and 2GW CampionWind off Aberdeen, in depths of around 77m.

Mr Buis said they represented “a real opportunity” for Scotland.

“I see our project, but also the other projects, as stepping stones for building an industry,” he told delegates.

He cited four main principles that would help guide the sector, pressing the need for strategic oversight, coexistence with nature and local communities, the development of skills and an investment case for both generators and consumers.

He said this overarching energy strategy should guide “not only generation, but also how markets will function” so that consumers and energy demand could also adapt.

“At the end of the day, we also need that green flexible demand in that system to absorb all the energy we’re going to produce,” he noted, referring to Shell’s own vision of an “integrated energy transition.”

Mr Buis also called for certainty and co-operation – from both policy and local supply chain partners – so that developments could continue to move at pace.

Shell has already committed to using Scottish companies to fulfil more than 40% of its developments and said earlier this year that discussions were already ongoing with local parties to identify the best project design.

Mr Buis concluded by likening the opportunity and challenge of floating wind to that of establishing some of the North Sea’s biggest oil and gas projects in decades past.

“30 years ago there was the development of [the Brent field] next to a picture of going to the moon,” he remarked.

“It’s almost like that – building an industry like that is a big challenge – and very nice challenge, I would say.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts