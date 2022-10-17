Cromarty Firth could become wet storage base for dozens of floating wind structures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

Cromarty Firth could become wet storage base for dozens of floating wind structures

For decades oil rigs have been part of the furniture in and around the Cromarty Firth in the north of Scotland.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
17/10/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 17/10/2022, 9:57 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Port of Cromarty FirCromarty Firth floating wind
A floating wind turbine in the Cromarty Firth.

For decades oil rigs have been part of the furniture in and around the Cromarty Firth in the north of Scotland.

Its geography offers natural protection from the harsh conditions of the North Sea, making it an ideal location for rigs to park up between jobs.

But the upcoming offshore wind boom means the idyllic region may soon be dominated by a different type of structure.

supercycle oil rig © AJL/ Sandy McCook
Oil rigs stacked in the Cromarty Firth.

Joanne Allday, Port of Cromarty Firth strategic business development manager, says they are in discussions with offshore wind developers who want to store north of 50 floating turbine units in the inlet.

A floating boom

Floating wind developments made up around half of the ScotWind winners announced at the start of the year.

And in the next decade or so it is estimated around 1,300 floating turbines will be installed in Scottish waters.

For floating wind, large offshore storage sites are needed to house the huge structures while they wait for turbines to be fitted or to be towed out to sea.

Speaking at the Floating Offshore Wind 2022 conference in Aberdeen, Ms Allday said: “We’ve looked after oil and gas infrastructure for the last 40 years. Those of you that know the Cromarty Firth will have seen oil rigs coming in and out – we do a lot of the repair and maintenance work.

Aberdeen floating wind farm © Boskalis/ Danny Cornelissen
A floating structure for the Kincardine floating wind farm being carried by Boskalis’ Fjord barge.

“During Covid-19 we had the most rigs we’ve ever had; we went up to 18 I think. Each of these rigs is about the same size as a floating offshore wind substructure. Developers would like us to be able to accommodate between 50 and 100 of those.

“While we’ve got a huge amount of experience in mooring and anchoring rigs safely, it is a very different proposition when you’re looking at an industrialised process.”

A steady pipeline of work

The prominence of oil rigs in the Cromarty Firth landscape has attracted criticism in the past from local residents.

When the number of units in the region hit a high during Covid, one councillor described the area as an “oil rig graveyard”, while complaints also spiked.

Whether the presence of floating structures draws the same ire remains to be seen, but Ms Allday says there’s a good reason for the Cromarty Firth, a green freeport hopeful, to become a wet storage site.

emec wind test © Supplied by EMEC
Illustration of floating offshore wind turbines, prior to deployment offshore.

By stacking units in water, quaysides can be kept clear, allowing work to continue and avoiding supply chain stoppages.

Ms Allday said: “It is really worthwhile doing it because it provides year-round jobs. If you can keep your manufacturing going, you’re less reliant on a mobile workforce and people will come, invest and settle in the area.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts