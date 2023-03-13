Fugro, Ocean Infinity bag contracts for Ossian offshore wind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

Fugro, Ocean Infinity bag contracts for Ossian offshore wind

By Andrew Dykes
13/03/2023, 8:33 am
© Supplied by Reach SubseaStril Explorer.
Stril Explorer.

Two major marine contractors have secured work providing geotechnical investigations at the site of the Ossian floating wind farm off Scotland’s east coast.

Set to be located across 858sq km of seabed southeast of Aberdeen, acreage for Ossian was secured by a consortium of SSE Renewables, Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corporation and Danish fund manager Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) in last year’s Scotwind leasing round.

Under new contracts announced on Monday, Fugro will be brought in to carry out downhole geotechnical sampling and in situ cone penetration testing, while Ocean Infinity will focus on the seabed scope which will include shallow vibro-cores and deep push seabed cone penetration tests.

Both surveys are set to begin this spring, with a full geophysical and benthic survey of the area having already been carried out last year.

Ocean Infinity expects to have completed its survey work by the end of May while Fugro expects its downhole scope survey to be completed at the start of July.

The surveys will significantly improve the seabed understanding across the project site by ground-truthing the already acquired geophysical information, SSE said.

The information gathered will support design development for the scheme, aiding things like anchor in-place and installation design.

Fugro plans to use its purpose-built geotechnical drilling vessel, the Fugro Scout, while Ocean Infinity will use its Stril Explorer vessel.

Under present plans, Ossian could power up to six million homes and offset up to 7.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

Last year SSE said it was investigating the possibility of increasing the scheme’s size by up to 1GW, from 2.6GW to 3.6GW.

“This is a major step forward in the exploratory work needed to make the Ossian Wind Farm a reality,” said SSE Renewables’ offshore geotechnical technical authority John Davidson.

“After a competitive tendering process, it was clear that Fugro and Ocean Infinity have the skills, equipment, knowledge and expertise to embark on a survey of this scale.

“The Ossian team look forward to working with both companies and to realising the geotechnical investigation results which will be integral to the progression of what would be a world-leading floating wind project.”

Fugro project manager Marscha de Bruijn added: “Our global expertise, resources and technical capabilities will be used to provide superior Geo-data on the soil conditions below the seafloor to help inform future designs and add value to the project.”

Meanwhile Ocean Infinity’s chef commercial officer Nils Ingvarson said the company was “thrilled” to have been chosen to support Ossian’s development.

“We are committed to contributing to a more sustainable future and as such are very proud that our geotechnical services will play a significant role in the work needed to make this new floating wind farm a reality.”

