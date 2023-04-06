Watch: ScotWind site surveys begin off Aberdeenshire, Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

Watch: ScotWind site surveys begin off Aberdeenshire, Orkney

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
06/04/2023, 12:21 pm Updated: 06/04/2023, 2:32 pm
© Supplied by Thistle Wind Partneraberdeenshire orkney ScotWind surveys
MainPort Geo, the vessel contracted to TWP’s site surveys, in Aberdeen Harbour. Photo courtesy of Thistle Wind Partners (TWP).

Geophysical studies for two major offshore wind projects have got underway off the coast of Aberdeenshire and Orkney.

Thistle Wind Partners, developer of the ScotWind Ayre and Bowdun schemes, announced on Thursday that survey work is now ongoing.

G-tec is leading the first phase of the work, which is the geophysical surveying of the seabed at both sites, leasing zones NE2 and E3.

It is being supported by GAC UK’s Aberdeen and Orkney offices for vessel logistics, while Newcastle-headquartered Cathie is providing advisory services.

Work is forecast to run until October, during which time the survey vessel will cover an area of almost 150 miles squared.

Data collected will feed into ground modelling studies from October onwards, while metocean surveys begin around the same time.

TWP’s – a joint venture between DEME, Qair, and Aspiravi – engineering team is then expected to complete pre-FEED work for the two projects by mid-2024, with a second round of geophysical studies planned for next year.

Ayre offshore wind farm will be a 1 gigawatt (GW) floating project located to the east of Orkney.

Meanwhile, Bowdun, which will have a 1 GW capacity, is earmarked for off Aberdeenshire and is named after Stonehaven’s distinctive coastal landmark,

A final investment decision on both developments is scheduled for 2028, if consenting is achieved in 2025.

Ian Taylor, project director at TWP, said: “We are comfortable with the pace of development of the two projects and the schedule we have in place.

“We plan to enter the construction phase in 2029, and like all ScotWind developers, we do get questions about why we have chosen a particular timeframe.

“Bearing in mind that we have a floating wind project in the mix, we are keen to leverage the learnings and enhanced designs and technologies that will be available by the end of the decade.

“There are still many technical challenges ahead for floating offshore wind. In tandem, each year gives us greater certainty that the local supply chain and port infrastructure will be ready.”

TWP will also continue its bird and marine mammal studies this summer, after they were launched by contractor APEM in March last year.

Altogether, these studies are expected to run for around two years.

Mr Taylor added: “We are investing in some of the most advanced monitoring techniques for our environmental studies, such as APEM’s LiDAR technologies for measuring bird flight heights. Taking the time to gather the best data for our final designs ensures that our wind farms have the most harmonious relationship with marine life and other maritime industries.”

