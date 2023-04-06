Acteon’s Aberdeen teams take on survey work for northeast ScotWind projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

Acteon’s Aberdeen teams take on survey work for northeast ScotWind projects

By Andrew Dykes
06/04/2023, 3:14 pm
© Supplied by ActeonFrom left: Susie Lind, Managing Director - UK, BlueFloat / Renantis Partnership; Richard Britton, Global Head of Offshore, Renantis; Rafal Libera, Director of Business Development ? Europe, Acteon Geo-services; Carlos Martin Rivals, CEO, BlueFloat Energy; David Robertson, Project Director, Bellrock OWF; and Amy Parry, Head of Project Delivery, Broadshore OWF. PJ Live, Aberdeen.
TerraSond and Benthic have been awarded a combined geophysical and geotechnical survey contract for a pair of floating offshore wind sites secured in last year’s Scotwind auction.

The firms – part of marine services group Acteon – were awarded work by the BlueFloat Energy-Renantis consortium behind the Bellrock and Broadshore wind farms northeast of Aberdeen.

Formerly Falck Renewables, Renantis and partner BlueFoat secured two leases for the projects in the landmark ScotWind leasing round last year, later naming the sites as the 1.2GW Bellrock and 900MW Broadshore.

A further project, the 1GW Stromar scheme, is also being developed by the consortium alongside a third partner Orsted.

While Benthic and TerraSond have acquired and processed wind site data before, this award is the first site investigation for TerraSond in the North Sea and the first combined contract for the two Acteon brands.

Benthic said it would use its seafloor portable remotely operated drill (PROD) for both projects, following successful deployments with the tool in site investigations off the UK east coast and in Europe in 2022.

The geophysical scope will involve using the Ocean Fortune, a geophysical survey vessel designed specifically for year-round North Sea operations, which TerraSond has on long-term charter.

Local content will be provided from Acteon’s various bases in Aberdeenshire and Acteon Geo-services brand UTEC’s in-house data centre in Livingston.

“We are delighted to be supporting a partnership that has deep knowledge of and experience in developing floating wind projects, and of community engagement in Scotland,” says Sudhir Pai, EVP for Acteon’s data and robotics unit.

“Our early involvement will provide detailed engineering and data interpretation services to help all project participants understand the seafloor composition and structure. The integration of these studies under a single contract minimises interfaces and creates significant efficiencies for our clients.”

“Acquiring a detailed understanding of the ground conditions around our Broadshore and Bellrock offshore wind farms is a significant step in our development plans, and we are delighted to be partnering with Acteon Geo-services on this piece of work,” added Renantis and BlueFloat partnership managing director Susie Lind.

The announcement came on the same day as the developers of the ScotWind Ayre and Bowdun schemes, confirmed that survey work for their projects had also begun.

G-tec is leading the first phase of the work, which is the geophysical surveying of the seabed at both sites, leasing zones NE2 and E3.

