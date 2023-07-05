Trio of contracts awarded for 1GW Buchan floating wind project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

Trio of contracts awarded for 1GW Buchan floating wind project

By Andrew Dykes
05/07/2023, 10:43 am
© Supplied by BW Ideolardersier bw ideol
BW Ideol's Floatgen demonstration turbine

The developers of the Buchan offshore wind project have awarded a suite of new contracts worth more than £1.5m to a trio of Scottish businesses.

Secured as part of the ScotWind leasing round in early 2022, the Buchan floating wind scheme will be built in the NE8 lease area around 45 miles northeast of Fraserburgh, with a total capacity of around 1GW.

Joint venture partners include BayWa, Belgian operator and developer Elicio, and floating wind etchnology group BW Ideol.

The consortium behind Buchan, known as the Floating Energy Allyance, said on Wednesday it had recently placed three large advisory contracts, marking an “important step forward” in its development process and taking the total value of contracts awarded to date above £20m.

Communications agency Copper Consultancy secured an award to support onshore and offshore stakeholder engagement and consultation.

A second contract was won by Castle Douglas-headquartered Natural Power, who will lead the onshore project development and Environmental Impact Assessment in parallel with their ongoing offshore work.

Meanwhile, Blackhall & Powis will take on responsibility for property support, including securing land rights for the substation and onshore cabling, after having already successfully delivered fishery liaison and early land assembly support.

Buchan partners said the consultants had been selected on their experience and expertise in offshore wind projects and onshore grid connections, and their strong understanding of the Scottish renewables sector.

The awards signal the developers’ continued intention to work with businesses with a strong local presence in Scotland, they added.

Project director Alasdair MacLeod said: “The Buchan Offshore Wind project team continues to engage with National Grid’s Holistic Network Design process and are committed to rapidly progressing both onshore and offshore elements of the project.

“All three companies bring significant experience and capability to the project team, and we look forward to working with them all as we take the project through to the next stage of development.”

According to a recent presentation EIA scoping for the 60-turbine scheme is set to begin this summer 2023, with offshore consent submission due in 2025.

A full construction programme will then be defined once the project has confirmed its grid connection.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts