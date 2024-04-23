Kent signed up Spiorad na Mara offshore wind farm pre-FEED work

Energy services group Kent will provide pre-front end engineering design (pre-FEED) assessment of the proposed Spiorad na Mara offshore wind farm.

Kent will conduct a comprehensive assessment for the wind turbine foundation concept, selection, and foundation sizing, utilising site information available to ensure the foundation’s integrity and reliability.

Located approximately 5-13km off the west coast of the Isle of Lewis, the Spiorad na Mara offshore wind farm is owned by Northland Power (75.5%) and ESB (24.5%), with Northland leading on the development, construction, and operation.

With a potential capacity of around 900MW across 66 turbines, it could meet the average annual electricity needs of around 815,000 Scottish homes and save more than 1.36 million tonnes of harmful CO2 emissions every year.

The project, formerly known as N4, originally had a targeted capacity of 840MW, but this was increased to its current 900MW in 2023.

The developers recently submitted the project’s scoping report, with a planning application on the cards for next year, and construction to begin in 2028.

Last year, Kent agreed a deal that will see Saudi contracting firm Nesma & Partners acquire the energy services group as part of an all-share purchase.

The wind farm is part of the ScotWind leasing round.

Cerianne Cummings, UK Offshore Wind Director at Kent, commented on the contract: “We are honoured to play a role in the development of the Spiorad na Mara offshore wind farm. This project is not just about advancing renewable energy; it’s about setting a benchmark for sustainable development in the offshore wind sector.

“Our team is committed to delivering a concept study that meets the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and environmental stewardship.”

“The award of this contract followed a competitive bidding process, highlighting Kent’s technical capabilities and the trust that industry leaders place in the company.

“Kent’s involvement in the Spiorad na Mara project underscores the company’s position as a frontrunner in supporting the transition to renewable energy and its dedication to contributing to the UK’s ambitious Net Zero 2050 targets.”