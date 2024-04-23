Kent signed up Spiorad na Mara offshore wind farm pre-FEED work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

Kent signed up Spiorad na Mara offshore wind farm pre-FEED work

By Michael Behr
23/04/2024, 10:47 am
© Supplied by KentThe Spiorad na Mara offshore wind farm could site 66 turbines off the west coast of the Isle of Lewis
The Spiorad na Mara offshore wind farm could site 66 turbines off the west coast of the Isle of Lewis.

Energy services group Kent will provide pre-front end engineering design (pre-FEED) assessment of the proposed Spiorad na Mara offshore wind farm.

Kent will conduct a comprehensive assessment for the wind turbine foundation concept, selection, and foundation sizing, utilising site information available to ensure the foundation’s integrity and reliability.

Located approximately 5-13km off the west coast of the Isle of Lewis, the Spiorad na Mara offshore wind farm is owned by Northland Power (75.5%) and ESB (24.5%), with Northland leading on the development, construction, and operation.

With a potential capacity of around 900MW across 66 turbines, it could meet the average annual electricity needs of around 815,000 Scottish homes and save more than 1.36 million tonnes of harmful CO2 emissions every year.

The project, formerly known as N4, originally had a targeted capacity of 840MW, but this was increased to its current 900MW in 2023.

The developers recently submitted the project’s scoping report, with a planning application on the cards for next year, and construction to begin in 2028.

Last year, Kent agreed a deal that will see Saudi contracting firm Nesma & Partners acquire the energy services group as part of an all-share purchase.

The wind farm is part of the ScotWind leasing round.

Cerianne Cummings, UK Offshore Wind Director at Kent, commented on the contract: “We are honoured to play a role in the development of the Spiorad na Mara offshore wind farm. This project is not just about advancing renewable energy; it’s about setting a benchmark for sustainable development in the offshore wind sector.

“Our team is committed to delivering a concept study that meets the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and environmental stewardship.”

“The award of this contract followed a competitive bidding process, highlighting Kent’s technical capabilities and the trust that industry leaders place in the company.

“Kent’s involvement in the Spiorad na Mara project underscores the company’s position as a frontrunner in supporting the transition to renewable energy and its dedication to contributing to the UK’s ambitious Net Zero 2050 targets.”

