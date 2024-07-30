Net zero transition needs significant investment to avoid failure, report warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

Net zero transition needs significant investment to avoid failure, report warns

By PA
31/07/2024, 12:01 am
© Supplied by Scottish EnterpriseBeatrice Offshore Wind Farm, Moray Firth.
Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm, Moray Firth.

Scotland’s route to net zero must include significant investment to avoid failure, a report has warned.

The investment report by the Just Transition Commission (JTC) told ministers the “cost of failure is sky high”, and stressed the country cannot afford to lose the opportunity net zero brings.

With four cities – Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee – bidding to be home to the headquarters of UK Government’s Great British Energy project, the commission has urged the Scottish Government to make the most of similar opportunities.

The report said the current approach is not enough, with ministers told to “urgently” introduce a new model to achieve long-term economic value in the sector.

It said: “If investment provision is left to the market alone, we will see an unjust and ineffective transition.”

But it also warned ministers to factor in the “cost of failure” in areas like job losses and loss of ecosystem services if investment is not managed.

“Short-term ‘savings’ will be hugely costly to Scotland if these ultimately stymie fair economic development at this critical juncture,” the report said.

It also called for a “clear, high-quality prospectus for just transition investment” with the aim of generating “significant long-term value”.

Ineos grangemouth fine © Shutterstock / orxy
The Grangemouth refinery in Scotland.

Satwat Rehman, co-chairman of the commission, said: “Our report leaves no room for doubt that if investment in Scotland’s journey to net zero is left to the market alone, we will see an unjust and ineffective transition.

“We need government at all levels to pay a proactive role in making sure the costs and benefits associated with these major but foreseeable changes are shared equitably.

“This will involve new ways of working collaboratively and building up capacity where required to meet this challenge head-on, demonstrate responsible economic stewardship, and make the most of the tremendous opportunities net zero brings for economic and social renewal.”

Professor Dave Reay, co-chairman, said: “The communities and businesses we speak to around the country keep telling us they want to see Scotland’s commitment to a just transition come to life through a new set of measurable policies and investments.

“I hope the commission’s report establishes a shared understanding of where we are on this national mission, and what now needs to happen if we are to finance a truly just transition to a low-carbon economy.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.

Recommended for you

Tags