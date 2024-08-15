ScotWind developer Ocean Winds awards Caledonia contract to Wood Thilsted

ScotWind developer Ocean Winds (OW) has awarded a turbine foundation design contract for the Caldonia offshore wind farm to Edinburgh-based Wood Thilsted.

OW is developing the 2 GW floating wind project in the Moray Firth, one of few ScotWind projects scheduled to be in operation by 2030.

Wood Thilsted will use extensive ground and metocean data gathered across the nearly 270 square mile site to produce modelling for its preferred foundation designs.

OW said the design work, due to be complete by the end of the year, will support Caledonia’s initial engagement with the supply chain on foundation fabrication and installation.

Meanwhile, the developer is due to submit onshore and offshore consent applications in autumn.

Ocean Winds Caledonia

Caledonia project director Mark Baxter said the wind farm will benefit from OW’s two decades of experience in the Moray Firth through the Moray East and Moray West projects.

“The excellent work from our previous projects ensures we have exceptional insights to optimise and de-risk the design from an early stage, supporting our delivery of this important ScotWind project and the UK’s 2030 offshore wind ambition,” Baxter said.

“Although we are in deeper waters, some of the soil conditions at Caledonia are very similar to Moray East, where we have used an optimised jacket design.

“Moray West is constructed with extra-large monopiles – which push the global industry limit on size – providing cost and efficiency benefits in fabrication.”

Baxter said the modelling will allow the Caledonia team to determine the best design option for the site and the environmental conditions.

OW has previously worked with Wood Thilsted on projects in Poland and the United States, with work on Caledonia to be led by the firm’s team in Edinburgh.

ScotWind projects

In addition to the Caledonia wind farm, OW is also progressing the Arven floating project off the coast of Shetland with Mainstream Renewable Power.

Earlier this year, OW said its overall planned investment in UK offshore wind will reach over £3.5 billion.

Other ScotWind projects are also moving closer to construction.

Last month, the developers of the 3.6 GW Ossian floating wind farm submitted a consent application to the Scottish government.

It followed the West of Orkney wind farm, which became the first of 20 ScotWind projects to submit its consent documents in November last year.

While the Scottish government is yet to grant its consent for any ScotWind projects, it has approved the Green Volt floating wind farm earlier this year.

The Green Volt developers, Aberdeen-based Flotation Energy and Norway’s Vårgrønn, won the lease for the project as part of the Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) round.