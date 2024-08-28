BlueFloat Energy, Nadara bring in FMS to support floating wind projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

BlueFloat Energy, Nadara bring in FMS to support floating wind projects

By Michael Behr
28/08/2024, 12:29 pm
© Supplied by First Marine SolutioFMS managing director Steven Brown.
FMS managing director Steven Brown.

The partnership between BlueFloat Energy and Nadara have chosen mooring solutions group First Marine Solutions (FMS) to support its upcoming floating offshore wind developments.

FMS will provide engineering consultancy services for four of the partnership’s projects – Broadshore and Bellrock in the ScotWind programme and Sinclair and Scaraben from the INTOG round.

With a predicted combined capacity of 2.3GW, the projects represent opportunities for the Scottish supply chain.

The Global Underwater Hub (GUH) has previously said that the floating wind mooring and anchoring market could be worth £9 billion.

The trade body said that demand will require more than 9,000 anchors, 9,000 lengths of chain and 4,000 km of rope, along with 9,000 buoyancy units.

It also called on the UK to increase investments to service the growing global floating wind sector and establish the country as a global centre of excellence for mooring and anchoring systems.

FMS managing director Steven Brown said: “Since the inception of our renewable energy consultancy in 2020, we have been consistently developing the mooring and survey capabilities honed in the offshore oil and gas industry, in order to provide the offshore floating wind market with a comprehensive consultancy service designed to drive such landmark projects forward.”

He added: “We view this latest contract award as a significant addition to the proven track record we have been building in this field, both in the UK and overseas.”

Drawing upon the company’s engineering, design and marine capabilities, the work scope focuses on mooring design screening and preliminary optimisation of concepts.

FMS’s work will help inform the submission and conferment of the required offshore consents, with particular emphasis upon the environmental impact and technical feasibility of each development.

The company’s Glasgow-based renewable energy consultancy will manage and deliver the work with support from specialists at its Aberdeen headquarters.

Portfolio director for Scotland at BlueFloat Energy | Nadara Partnership David Robertson added: “Knowledge and skills transferred from the oil and gas industry will be key to advancing our floating wind ambitions in Scotland and we’re confident that FMS’s experience in both operational and conceptual designs will input greatly into our ScotWind and INTOG projects going forward.”

