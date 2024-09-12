ScotWind offshore wind surveys solve WWI shipwreck mystery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

ScotWind offshore wind surveys solve WWI shipwreck mystery

By Mathew Perry
12/09/2024, 1:52 pm
© Supplied by Sunderland Museums /The SS Cheltenham, before it was captured by Russian warships and renamed the SS Tobol.
The SS Cheltenham, before it was captured by Russian warships and renamed the SS Tobol.

Marine surveys for a ScotWind floating offshore wind project may have helped solve a 107-year-old maritime mystery following the discovery of a WWI shipwreck.

Data gathered via sonar scans by the Fugro Galaxy during surveys for the MarramWind project has identified the likely resting place of the SS Tobol.

ScottishPower Renewables and Shell are developing the 3 GW MarramWind project nearly 47 miles off the coast of Fraserburgh.

Built in Sunderland at the turn of the 20th century, the Tobol was torpedoed by a German U-boat in 1917.

The Tobol was operated as the SS Cheltenham by a steamer company until it was captured by Russian warships in 1904.

A year later, it was transferred to the Russian Imperial Navy and renamed after the Tobol river in Russia.

It was later sunk by the German U-boat U-52 on 11 September 1917 while sailing from Blyth to Arkhangelsk.

SS Tobol discovery

ScottishPower said after the discovery of the SS Tobol, the company established an exclusion zone of 250 metres to protect the wreck during survey works.

MarramWind development manager Colin Anderson said the archaeological discovery is an “added bonus” to the benefits the windfarm itself will bring.

“This really is an extraordinary find, given that our seabed surveys – which give us vital information about seabed conditions and what that means for the development of MarramWind – covered a distance of around 6,000 miles,” Anderson said.

A floating offshore wind turbine © Supplied by Flotation Energy
A floating offshore wind turbine, similar to ones which may be used for the MarramWind project.

“We always expect to come across wrecks when carrying out works like this, but these tend to be smaller vessels and known to the authorities.

“While the Tobol was known to have been torpedoed in the war, its location was unclear, so to discover it after more than a century and uncover its history is something special.”

Anderson said the Tobol had a “fascinating story” and said the find could help researchers to learn what happened to the people on board.

“However, we also need to be mindful that the wreck could be the final resting place for crew members, so hopefully our find will provide closure and comfort for their families and descendants,” he said.

Important marine heritage

WSP marine and coastal heritage and archaeology lead Toby Gane said: “‘This discovery of a small – but important ­– piece of a collective national jigsaw puzzle of marine heritage speaks not only to the global nature of international commerce and alliances in the early 20th century, but also to the interconnectedness and competitiveness of national interests at the time, something still relevant today.

“It’s incredible that – more than a century on ­– we finally have a sense of where the SS Tobol likely went down thanks to MarramWind.”

ScottishPower said it has notified the UK Hydrographic Office and Historic Environment Scotland of the wreck find.

The company said discussions are ongoing to establish a long term archaeological exclusion zone to ensure the SS Tobol wreck is protected and preserved.

