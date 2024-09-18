TWP submits offshore scoping report for Aberdeenshire Bowdun wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

TWP submits offshore scoping report for Aberdeenshire Bowdun wind farm

By Anna Kachkova
18/09/2024, 7:55 am
© Supplied by Thistle Wind PartnerBowdun Head near Stonehaven, the namesake of the Bowdun offshore wind farm.
Dunnottar Castle and Bowdun Head. Stonehaven.

Thistle Wind Partners (TWP) has submitted the offshore scoping report for its 1GW Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm off the coast of Aberdeenshire to Scotland’s Marine Directorate.

According to the report, offshore generation infrastructure for the project will include up to 67 wind turbines, a network of up to 97miles (156 km) of inter-array cables (IACs), up to 22miles (35 km) of interconnector cables and subsea collectors, which would be used to connect wind turbines in clusters to offshore substation platforms (OSPs).

Offshore transmission infrastructure will include up to three OSPs with fixed foundations and up to four offshore export cables with a combined length of 199miles (320 km). Supporting transmission and generation infrastructure will also include scour and cable protection.

The fixed-foundation project will have a capacity of roughly 1 GW and will be located 27miles (44 km) to the east of Stonehaven in the East (E)3 plan option area (POA) designated in the ScotWind leasing round.

The offshore scoping report further outlines the approach to its required environmental impact assessment (EIA) including baseline data sources.

With the report, submitted to the Marine Directorate’s Licensing & Operations team, TWP is requesting a scoping opinion under environmental impact assessment (EIA) regulations.

TWP is now preparing to hold community consultation events in Aberdeenshire, in late October and in 2025, before applying for Section 36 and marine licences for Bowdun.

This comes days after TWP submitted its onshore scoping report for infrastructure on land associated with the Bowdun project to Aberdeenshire Council.

Bowdun wind farm will connect to the grid in Aberdeenshire, with the location where the project’s export cable will make landfall still being finalised. TWP has identified Benholm as the preferred landfall location.

The Bowdun project director, Ian Taylor, described the submission of the offshore scoping report as “a key step in the consenting journey for the development” of the project.

“We will continue to work alongside our many stakeholders in the region and will be sharing project information with the communities in Bowdun during visits to the area next month,” Taylor said.

The submissions of the onshore and offshore scoping reports come after TWP completed a 24-month campaign of offshore aerial bird and marine mammal surveys in February, followed by its completion of the benthic survey in May. The company described these as key environmental baseline surveys of the array area and export cable corridor, which will be used to support the impact assessment.

Onshore, wintering bird and intertidal surveys were completed earlier in 2024 while ecology surveys, which are expected to form a key part of the onshore environmental baseline assessment, are ongoing.

TWP is a joint venture between Belgium’s Deme Group (BR: DEME) and Aspiravi International, as well as France’s Qair Marine. The partners won the lease for the project in Crown Estate Scotland’s 2022 ScotWind leasing round.

TWP was also awarded a lease option to build the Ayre Offshore Wind Farm off the coast of Orkney and submitted the onshore and offshore scoping reports for that project in the first half of 2024.

Final investment decisions (FIDs) on both Bowdun and Ayre are targeted for 2028, pending the receipt of regulatory approvals, which TWP hopes to achieve in 2025. Construction would start sometime between 2029 and 2032.

Deme Offshore is the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contractor for both projects. In a blog post published in January, TWP said Deme would begin working with the company on its supply chain engagement this year.

