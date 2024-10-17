ScottishPower Renewables submits MachairWind EIA scoping report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

ScottishPower Renewables submits MachairWind EIA scoping report

By Mathew Perry
17/10/2024, 1:47 pm
© Supplied by Scottish Poweroffshore wind auction
A ScottishPower offshore wind turbine.

ScottishPower Renewables has submitted a key document to planning officials for MachairWind, its first fixed-bottom offshore wind project in Scottish waters.

The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Scoping Report represents a milestone element in preparation for the full EIA for the 2 GW project to the north-west of Islay.

ScottishPower said the request for a formal ‘Scoping Opinion’ from the Scottish government’s Marine Directorate will form a critical part of the MachairWind planning application, which it expects to finalise in early 2026.

When complete, Machair’s 147 turbines could power the equivalent of up to two million UK homes, with the project covering approximately 317 square miles of seabed.

Alongside site surveys and environmental studies, the scoping report also includes feedback from NatureScot, RSPB Scotland and other stakeholders.

ScottishPower Renewables MachairWind development lead Kiera Wilson said the submission is a “key step in the consenting journey” for the project.

Machair ScotWind Scottish Power © Supplied by Scottish Power Renew
A map of the MachairWind project planned for Scotland’s west coast.

“We’re committed to ensuring our project is shaped by local people, communities and stakeholders and minimises any potential impacts while maximising benefits and opportunities across the Argyll and Bute region and the west of Scotland,” Wilson said.

“We look forward to receiving feedback in due course and shaping our EIA and development proposals to ensure MachairWind does just that.”

MachairWind

Scottish Power Renewables was awarded rights to the MachairWind project when Crown Estate Scotland granted initial awards in 2022 from the ScotWind auction.

A key pillar to those awards was supply chain and spending commitments from developers.

Scottish Power, which is also partnered with Shell on ScotWind projects in other parts of the county, set out ambitions of nearly £3bn to be spent specifically in Scotland for Machair Wind.

Earlier this year, ScottishPower outlined a range of ports in the running which could receive tens of millions of pounds in investment associated with Machair.

Nigg in the Cromarty Firth, Arnish on the isle of Lewis and Kishorn are among eight port locations under consideration.

 

 

 

 

Recommended for you

Tags