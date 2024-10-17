ScottishPower Renewables submits MachairWind EIA scoping report

ScottishPower Renewables has submitted a key document to planning officials for MachairWind, its first fixed-bottom offshore wind project in Scottish waters.

The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Scoping Report represents a milestone element in preparation for the full EIA for the 2 GW project to the north-west of Islay.

ScottishPower said the request for a formal ‘Scoping Opinion’ from the Scottish government’s Marine Directorate will form a critical part of the MachairWind planning application, which it expects to finalise in early 2026.

When complete, Machair’s 147 turbines could power the equivalent of up to two million UK homes, with the project covering approximately 317 square miles of seabed.

Alongside site surveys and environmental studies, the scoping report also includes feedback from NatureScot, RSPB Scotland and other stakeholders.

ScottishPower Renewables MachairWind development lead Kiera Wilson said the submission is a “key step in the consenting journey” for the project.

“We’re committed to ensuring our project is shaped by local people, communities and stakeholders and minimises any potential impacts while maximising benefits and opportunities across the Argyll and Bute region and the west of Scotland,” Wilson said.

“We look forward to receiving feedback in due course and shaping our EIA and development proposals to ensure MachairWind does just that.”

Scottish Power Renewables was awarded rights to the MachairWind project when Crown Estate Scotland granted initial awards in 2022 from the ScotWind auction.

A key pillar to those awards was supply chain and spending commitments from developers.

Scottish Power, which is also partnered with Shell on ScotWind projects in other parts of the county, set out ambitions of nearly £3bn to be spent specifically in Scotland for Machair Wind.

Earlier this year, ScottishPower outlined a range of ports in the running which could receive tens of millions of pounds in investment associated with Machair.

Nigg in the Cromarty Firth, Arnish on the isle of Lewis and Kishorn are among eight port locations under consideration.