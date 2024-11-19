Buchan floating wind farm to open fresh consultation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

Buchan floating wind farm to open fresh consultation

By Michael Behr
19/11/2024, 6:54 am
© Supplied by Buchan Offshore WindA floating offshore wind turbine like the ones for the proposed Buchan Offshore Wind project.

The developers of the Buchan floating offshore wind farm will hold a second round of consultations on the project.

The events will take place from 26th to the 28th of November as the developers seek further feedback on its plans.

The consultations follow last year’s round, which covered the preferred landfall point for the project’s onshore cable, its route, and the location of the onshore substation.

This led to the decision for Buchan’s export cable to come ashore south of Rattray head with cables based in a 13 mile corridor connecting it to a new project substation in the Peterhead area.

Head of consents for the project Ian Simms said: “We are now holding a second round of public consultation to update local people and stakeholders on how our proposals have developed and seek their feedback to help us progress our plans.

“The information gained will feed into the next phases of design as we seek to finalise our plans for the project and submit our applications for consent to Aberdeenshire Council and the Scottish Government next year.”

The 1GW Buchan offshore wind farm will deploy up to 70 floating turbines in water around 47 miles off the coast of Fraserburgh. The project is being developed as a joint venture between BayWa, Elicio, and BW Ideol.

If the wind farm gets the go-ahead, the project could bring over £1.4 billion of investment to Scotland’s manufacturing sector and supply chain.

This estimate predicts there will be around 2,800 jobs required in Scotland at the peak of construction and 320 ongoing jobs during its 30-year lifetime.

The Buchan offshore wind farm has already received its offshore scoping opinion after submitting its offshore scoping report in September 2023. The project is working towards an application for consent in 2025.

Buchan was awarded as part of the ScotWind leasing round in January 2022.

