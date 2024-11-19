Buchan floating wind farm to open fresh consultation

The developers of the Buchan floating offshore wind farm will hold a second round of consultations on the project.

The events will take place from 26th to the 28th of November as the developers seek further feedback on its plans.

The consultations follow last year’s round, which covered the preferred landfall point for the project’s onshore cable, its route, and the location of the onshore substation.

This led to the decision for Buchan’s export cable to come ashore south of Rattray head with cables based in a 13 mile corridor connecting it to a new project substation in the Peterhead area.

Head of consents for the project Ian Simms said: “We are now holding a second round of public consultation to update local people and stakeholders on how our proposals have developed and seek their feedback to help us progress our plans.

“The information gained will feed into the next phases of design as we seek to finalise our plans for the project and submit our applications for consent to Aberdeenshire Council and the Scottish Government next year.”

The 1GW Buchan offshore wind farm will deploy up to 70 floating turbines in water around 47 miles off the coast of Fraserburgh. The project is being developed as a joint venture between BayWa, Elicio, and BW Ideol.

If the wind farm gets the go-ahead, the project could bring over £1.4 billion of investment to Scotland’s manufacturing sector and supply chain.

This estimate predicts there will be around 2,800 jobs required in Scotland at the peak of construction and 320 ongoing jobs during its 30-year lifetime.

The Buchan offshore wind farm has already received its offshore scoping opinion after submitting its offshore scoping report in September 2023. The project is working towards an application for consent in 2025.

Buchan was awarded as part of the ScotWind leasing round in January 2022.