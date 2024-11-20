Ocean Winds submits Caledonia offshore planning consent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

Ocean Winds submits Caledonia offshore planning consent

By Michael Behr
20/11/2024, 1:34 pm
© Supplied by Ocean WindsThe Moray East Wind Farm, close to the site of the Caledonia project being developed by Ocean Winds.
The Moray East Wind Farm, close to the site of the Caledonia project being developed by Ocean Winds.

Ocean Winds has submitted applications for the offshore planning consent for its major 2GW Caledonia offshore wind farm in the Moray Firth.

Caledonia will cover a total of 4,500 sq feet and will be based in water with depths of between 130-328 ft  (40-100m). This could potentially require a mix of fixed and floating foundations for its up to 140 turbines.

Each turbine would have a maximum capacity of 25MW and heights of up to 1,160 ft  (355m).

In addition, the project could use a total of four offshore substation platforms along with four offshore export cables, which would make landfall at Stake Ness on the Aberdeenshire coast.

The move follows the submission of the onshore planning consent application for the project last week.

Ocean Winds had previously revealed plans to split the project into two phases, Caledonia North and South, with each having a capacity of between 900MW and 1.1GW.

Offshore consent manager Aleks Schmidt-Sweetingham said: “Our consent application is a major milestone and comes after three years of intensive work to survey, research, study and model the natural and human environment of the Moray Firth to produce a high-quality environmental impact assessment report and I would like to thank everyone who has engaged with us to make this possible.”

Ocean Winds was awarded the site in 2022 as part of the Scottish government’s ScotWind process.

The company has two offshore wind farms in the Moray Firth, Moray East, which has been operational since 2020, and the under-construction Moray West, which recently installed its final wind turbine.

Caledonia lies immediately to the east of Moray East and will more than double Ocean Winds’ generation capacity in the Moray Firth.

Caledonia project director Mark Baxter said: “We have been developing offshore wind generation in the Moray Firth for over a decade and a half. We build and operate the projects we develop, so we understand the value of frontloading investment in the early stages of the project to produce a high-quality application. This enables the consenting authorities and their consultees to undertake their work with minimum difficulty or delay. This is especially important in the busy, competitive ScotWind environment.

“Our site and situation mean that not only can each phase of Caledonia be built with commercially established fixed foundation technology which we have optimised for cost at Moray East & Moray West, both sites can also be connected to shore using established AC technology. This frees Caledonia from delays caused by the lengthy waiting lists in the global DC supply chain, and means foundations are available from already-proven existing suppliers.

“There is also an opportunity to deploy floating structures in the south of the site to create a further springboard for the growth of floating offshore wind in Scotland.”

