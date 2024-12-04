MarramWind finishes second consultation round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

MarramWind finishes second consultation round

By Michael Behr
04/12/2024, 7:36 am
A floating wind turbine. Photo courtesy of Ideol
ScottishPower and Shell have completed a consultation on their proposed 3GW MarramWind floating offshore wind farm.

Almost 300 people across Aberdeenshire took part in the second round of the project’s consultation, which provided an update on how plans had changed since the first.

This included public drop-in events in Peterhead and Longside, a virtual exhibition and live online Q&A sessions, with people getting the chance to meet the project team and ask questions.

Located 47 miles (75km) off the north-east coast of Aberdeenshire, MarramWind could produce enough homegrown green electricity to power the equivalent of more than 3.5 million homes.

The project is part of the major ScotWind round of offshore wind farms, which added 20 projects worth over 27GW of capacity to the Scottish pipeline.

MarramWind project director Richard Eakin said: “It was great to get the chance to see so many people engaged and hear their thoughts and views on how we can bring this project to life in a way that maximises the potential benefits and positive impact for local communities.

“MarramWind could make a long and lasting difference for the north-east and really support the energy transition by delivering investment, jobs and economic growth while turbo-charging the generation of clean energy. Getting the local input and insight to ensure we can achieve this in the right way is vital.

“Massive thanks to everyone who took part in our second round of consultation – we’ll now get to work on analysing and considering all the feedback we received and use that to help shape our final design proposals. We’ll be back in the north-east to share these with the public next year.”

Earlier this year, marine surveys for the MarramWind floating offshore wind farm uncovered the likely resting place of the SS Tobol, a 107-year-old WWI shipwreck.

ScottishPower said that it had established a 250m exclusion zone to protect the wreck during survey works. Discussions are ongoing to establish a long-term archaeological exclusion zone to ensure the SS Tobol wreck is protected and preserved.

