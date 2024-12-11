Muir Mhor floating wind farm files key applications in ScotWind first

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Muir Mhor floating wind farm files key applications in ScotWind first

By Michael Behr
11/12/2024, 11:28 am
© Supplied by Fred Olsen Seawind aWind turbines, similar to the ones that will be used at the Muir Mohr floating offshore wind farm.

Fred Olsen Seawind and Vattenfall have submitted two key consent applications for their major 1GW Muir Mhor floating offshore wind farm.

These include both the applications for the offshore site and transmission infrastructure and the onshore transmission.

The move follows a 12-month period of consultation with local communities and stakeholders.

According to the documents, the developers envision using a maximum of 67 wind turbines for the project, along with associated floating foundations, mooring and anchoring systems.

There will also be up to two offshore substation platforms which will be installed on fixed foundations. The offshore export cables will run from these before making landfall just north of Peterhead.

The onshore components include landfall infrastructure, onshore cables, onshore substation and a connection to the Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Netherton Hub.

SSEN put in a planning application for the site, to be based west of Peterhead, near Flushing and Longside, last month. The substation hub is part of the company’s £20 billion ‘Pathway to 2030’ investment programme.

The Muir Mhor floating offshore wind farm will be located off the east coast of Scotland, around 40 miles (63km) from the coast of Peterhead.

If the consent applications are approved in the next nine to 12 months by the Scottish Government and Aberdeenshire Council, construction on Muir Mhor could start in 2029 ahead of completion in 2032.

Muir Mhor offshore wind farm project director David Hinshelwood said: “We have listened closely to those impacted by our development and made adjustments to our applications, taking on board their feedback and the sensitivities they have raised, and trust this is reflected in the planning determinations.

“We are the first fully floating offshore wind farm from the 2022 ScotWind leasing round to reach the point of both offshore and onshore applications.

“In doing so, we are supporting the ambitions of governments in Scotland and the UK to be a world leader in floating offshore wind, and a clean energy superpower.”

The Muir Mhor developers offered over £12m of supply chain contracts last year, inviting prospective suppliers to bid.

The developers’ supply chain commitments infer a spend of around £273m in Scotland alone, and roughly the same again across the rest of the UK.

According to the developers, around 40% of its total contracted spend to date has been awarded to local suppliers and contractors.

In total, around £15.7 million in development-related contracts has been awarded throughout the UK, of which £6.31m has gone to Scottish-based suppliers.

