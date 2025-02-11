Orkney lands £5m for Scapa Flow hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orkney lands £5m for Scapa Flow hub

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
11/02/2025, 9:08 am
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by Orkney HarboursScapa Flow - a key part of the Orkney Future Ports plan
Scapa Flow will be at the forefront of development for Orkney Harbours.

The largest natural harbour in the northern hemisphere has been awarded £5 million from the Scottish Government to help develop a “landmark” green energy project on Orkney.

The cash will be used to support the development of the Scapa Deep Water Quay, a new facility aimed at the expansion of wind power projects in the seas off both Scotland and Europe.

The grant comes from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) and is part of the Scottish Government’s wider plan to invest up to £500 million over five years to develop the offshore wind supply chain.

Local authority-owned Orkney Harbour missed out on being named a green freeport in a competition in 2022. The initiative unlocked up to £25m in UK and Scottish Government support and came with a raft of investment incentives for port operators in the Highlands and in the Firth of Forth aimed at growing renewable energy.

However, the council said the bid highlighted the “awareness of Orkney’s potential”. The new government funding will be used to pump prime further the development of a new harbour facility for the assembly of offshore wind turbines.

Scapa Flow is a famed war grave from World War I after Germany scuttled a fleet of 52 interned warships to avoid them falling into British hands.

It is also close to projects attracting hundreds of millions of pounds of industrial investments, such as nearby Ardersier and the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport (ICFGF). These are aimed at delivering major offshore wind developments planned, including 25 GW of floating offshore wind capacity in Scottish waters.

The area is also home to the Flotta terminal, where Spanish owner Repsol (BMEX: REP) is considering plans for a green hydrogen facility alongside developers of the 2GW West of Orkney Windfarm, a project led by investors Corio, TotalEnergies (PAR: TTE) and RIDG.

Orkney Islands Council leader Heather Woodbridge © Supplied by Heather Woodbridge N
Orkney Islands Council leader Heather Woodbridge, Kirkwall, Orkney.

Leader of Orkney Islands Council Heather Woodbridge said: “This funding award from HIE, demonstrates the Scottish Government’s understanding of the importance of the energy sector, not only here in Orkney but to Scotland as a whole.

“Securing the funding unlocks the potential for Orkney – alongside the wider industry – to further explore and develop a vision for our role in the continued growth of renewable energy, and is reflective of the good work, prominence, and reputation of our islands in this.

“Development of facilities in Scapa Flow could deliver considerable economic benefits to the area – especially as we look to counterbalance any potential downturn in the oil industry. Enhancing our marine capabilities and strengthening our capacity to support future industrial and commercial activities is key to this.”

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney said: “This landmark project will help attract private investment in the area, creating new highly paid jobs and unlocking enormous economic opportunities for the Orkney Islands and Scotland as a whole.

“This is another example of how, together with local government and our partners, we are delivering on our collective priorities of growing the economy and protecting the planet.”

