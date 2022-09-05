Northeast EV charging firm energised by £9m SNIB investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Energy Technology

Northeast EV charging firm energised by £9m SNIB investment

Electric vehicle (EV) charging firm Trojan Energy has plans to expand its team and ramp up installations after securing £9million in funding from the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB).
By Andrew Dykes
05/09/2022, 11:50 am
(L-R) Trojan Energy CEO Ian Mackenzie and Nicola Douglas, executive director at the Scottish National Investment Bank, with the firm's Aon system.

Aberdeen-based Trojan has developed “flat-and-flush” charge points for EVs, which fold flat after use – removing potential obstructions to roadside infrastructure and leaving the pavement clear.

The company hopes its smaller form factor will make charging more affordable and available for the roughly 10 million people in the UK who use on-street parking and currently do not have access to charging infrastructure.

A new £9m capital commitment from SNIB will now help scale up the business, with the aim of installing more than 2,000 charging points by the end of next year.

Trojan also hopes to “significantly” increase its staff base, with plans to double the size of its workforce by March 2023.

The latest commitment adds to that received from several other early-stage investors, including Scottish Enterprise.

Trojan chief executive Ian Mackenzie said the firm had contacted the bank for support in light of the pair’s “clear alignment of missions”.

“Our charging system is designed specifically to help accelerate the journey to net zero by making electric charging points more accessible. We want the EV transition to be for everyone, not just those with a driveway,” he added.

“The Bank has been there for us at the crucial point where we are beginning to get big orders in. The investment will allow us to further commercialise our technology and increase our manufacturing capacity.”

Based on a telescopic “lance” design, Trojan’s 22kW “Aon” chargepoints are set into the pavement and can be stowed away after use.

They can be either individually connected to household electricity supplies or powered by distribution cabinets via underground ducts located up to 100 metres away. These cabinets can send power to 15 charging points at once.

The firm now plans to further commercialise the technology, decreasing the size and cost of cabinets and offering a wider range of charging options.

SNIB executive director Nicola Douglas said: “We are delighted to support Trojan with their significant scale up plans. EV infrastructure is a vital element of the transition to electric vehicles.

“I have been massively impressed with the drive and determination of the Trojan team and look forward to working with them and seeing the delivery of their growth plans.”

The bank has previously invested £2m in another EV-focused firm, Forev, which owns and operates an EV charging network.

