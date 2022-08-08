Veolia Agrees to Sell Suez’s UK Waste Unit for £2.01 Billion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Veolia Agrees to Sell Suez’s UK Waste Unit for £2.01 Billion

Veolia Environnement agreed to sell Suez’s waste activities in Britain to Macquarie Group for 2.4 billion euros (£2.01 billion) after the country’s antitrust authority raised competition concerns.
By Bloomberg
08/08/2022, 3:43 pm Updated: 08/08/2022, 3:43 pm
Veolia’s announcement, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report, marks the last step in its acquisition of a large chunk of French rival Suez, which was completed in other parts of the world earlier this year. Demand is growing for water and waste-treatment and recycling services as governments around the globe bring in more stringent rules to fight pollution.

“It’s a very attractive valuation,” Veolia chief executive officer Estelle Brachlianoff said Monday on a conference call. The proceeds will give the firm “room to manoeuvre on our balance sheet to invest in strategic projects,” she said, citing interest in recycling businesses and water-treatment technologies.

Veolia shares rose as much as 3.7% before paring gains to trade up 0.6% at 24.13 euros as of 11:23 a.m. in Paris.

The UK competition watchdog said in May that Veolia’s acquisition of Suez’s business in the country may hurt competition in the water and waste-treatment sector and drive up prices at a time when consumers are already being squeezed. While expressing its disagreement with the regulator’s analysis, Veolia said in June that it would sell the assets.

“This sale concludes antitrust divestitures which will have been done in less than a year at very good multiples,” analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. said Monday in a note. “This should give Veolia the balance-sheet flexibility to resume some external growth.”

The transaction remains subject to approval by the UK Competition and Markets Authority. An investor group led by Meridiam SAS and Global Infrastructure Partners, which already bought Suez’s business in France and several other countries, also still has the right to make an offer for the UK assets by matching Macquarie’s price.

Companies that collect, treat and recycle waste have recently received takeover interest from a range of financial investors. Macquarie agreed to buy Australian waste-management company Bingo Industries last year for A$2.26 billion ($1.6 billion). In 2020, KKR & Co. acquired Pennon Group Plc’s waste-management arm Viridor, while UK company Biffa Plc received a possible bid from Energy Capital Partners LLC two months ago.

Brachlianoff has set out to offload assets to cut Veolia’s debt, which swelled to 22.4 billion euros at the end of June from 13.8 billion euros a year earlier. She’s also investing more in fast-growing areas such as treatment of hazardous waste and water, and plastic recycling.

