Ghana drilling to heat up, while GNPC revenue questions mount

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
uncategorized

Ghana drilling to heat up, while GNPC revenue questions mount

Four companies are due to drill exploration wells in Ghana during the last quarter of this year, according to a government report. The Public Interest Accountability Committee (PIAC) also raised some concerns over tax payments by state-owned Ghana National Petroleum Corp. (GNPC).
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
29/09/2022, 7:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by MODECAerial view of an FPSO on dark blue water
Tullow Ghana has awarded a five-year operations and maintenance (O&M) contract to Petrofac Ghana on the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah. Picture shows; The Kwame Nkrumah FPSO. The Jubilee field, offshore Ghana. Supplied by MODEC Date; 28/06/2017

Four companies are due to drill exploration wells in Ghana during the last quarter of this year, according to a government report. The Public Interest Accountability Committee (PIAC) also raised some concerns over tax payments by state-owned Ghana National Petroleum Corp. (GNPC).

PIAC published its semi-annual report this week.

The agency named Amni International Petroleum Development as due to drill the Kusia-1X well in the last quarter of the year, on the Central Tano block. However, the company has pushed this back into 2023 as it seeks a rig, making the second quarter more likely.

OSWT & EK Operating (OPCO) is working on the Mansonia-1X in the same quarter, in the Offshore South-West Tano block.

Eco Atlantic Ghana is due to drill the Dawadawa-1X well, on the Deepwater Cape Three Points West. Meanwhile, Medea Development is planning a required exploration well in the East Cape Three Points block.

Given the increasingly hot rig market, it is unclear whether the other three companies will be able to meet these targets from PIAC.

PIAC also reported that Eni was working on the Aprokuma-1X well, on Cape Three Points block.

Whose benefit

GNPC’s Jubilee Oil Holdings Ltd (JOHL) owns a 7% stake in the Jubilee and TEN fields. While the unit is owned by GNPC it did not pay its share of revenues from production into the Petroleum Holding Fund (PHF). JOHL carried out its first lifting in the first half of this year, receiving $100.7 million for a 944,000 barrel cargo.

PIAC said JOHL’s revenues were part of Ghana’s petroleum revenues and therefore should go to PHF.

The commission also raised concerns about a lack of capital gains tax paid on the sale of the 7% stake in Jubilee and TEN. GNPC bought the stake in 2021 from Anadarko Petroleum, then transferred the 7% to JOHL.

JOHL is not registered in Ghana. According to a local pressure group, Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), the GNPC unit is registered in the Cayman Islands.

GNPC is working on another acquisition plan in the offshore. It intends to buy stakes in the Deepwater Tano Cape Three Points (DWT/CTP) and South Deepwater Tano (SDWT) blocks, operated by Aker Energy and AGM Petroleum Ghana.

ERCE carried out technical due diligence on the assets in May 2022. Now the Bank of America is carrying out economic evaluation, with a particular focus on DWT/CTP.

According to the plan, GNPC’s Explorco unit would hold the stakes and operate the blocks. Explorco had also been due to hold the 7% stakes in Jubilee and TEN.

The PHF received $731.9mn in the first half of 2022, up from $350.3mn in the first half of 2021. Ghana’s budget had forecast earnings of $1.01bn

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts