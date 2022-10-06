Aberdeenshire wind farm delivers cash windfall to Parkmead as power prices surge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeenshire wind farm delivers cash windfall to Parkmead as power prices surge

A 250% surge in the price of power has delivered a cash boost to Parkmead Group (LON: PMG) at its wind farm in Aberdeenshire.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
06/10/2022, 8:09 am Updated: 06/10/2022, 8:09 am
© ShutterstockParkmead aberdeenshire wind farm

The company acquired Kempstone wind farm near Stonehaven for £3.3m in February, which generated revenues of £400,000 for the financial year ending September 30, 2021.

Parkmead said the Aberdeenshire wind farm had its annual power purchase agreement renegotiated in August, which has seen the wholesale export electricity prices surge by “nearly 250%”.

The company said this has delivered a “significant boost in near term cashflow” but has not given estimated revenues from the project.

Shares in London-listed Parkmead are up 10% this morning to 59 pence.

Parkmead
Parkmead executive chairman Tom Cross

Executive chairman Tom Cross said: “The Kempstone Hill Wind Farm acquisition has been complementary to our earlier stage, high-upside renewable energy projects, which we are now progressing at pace. We are delighted by the contribution made to date by Kempstone Hill to the Group, especially considering the significant upside arising from the increases in wholesale electricity prices seen in the last 12 months.

“The Parkmead team continues to assess all opportunities to expand our Renewable Energy division, both organically and through acquisition.”

Windfall tax

Similarly to oil and gas, there has been talk of the government extending the windfall tax to renewable energy firms, as they too have enjoyed windfall profits as power prices surge.

However, the industry said it could harm investor confidence and dent the government’s wider energy strategy.

Former PM Boris Johnson said in July there is no such plan to do so.

More options

Parkmead said Kempstone is now fully integrated into the group and has, in the last 12 months, generated 2,850 megawatt-hours of electricity with a 99.7% availability, enough to power 1,000 homes.

The company said it is assessing “a number of opportunities” to enhance the development, such as the potential inclusion of solar power generation and expanding sales of electricity to local industrial users.

 

