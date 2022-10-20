A quitter not a fighter: Liz Truss steps down as Prime Minister after only 44 days

An error occurred. Please try again.

Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned as prime minister after facing an open revolt from her MPs, following a tumultuous 24 hours.

The Tory party leader confirmed her departure in a statement delivered outside Number 10 on Thursday.

A leadership election will take place within the next week, Ms Truss confirmed.

She will remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen.

Ms Truss met with Sir Graham Brady, the powerful chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers, to No 10 in a hastily-arranged meeting on Thursday.