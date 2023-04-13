Ocean Greatwhite spuds Ben Lawers in first of five-well campaign for BP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ocean Greatwhite spuds Ben Lawers in first of five-well campaign for BP

By Andrew Dykes
13/04/2023, 7:15 am Updated: 13/04/2023, 8:26 am
© Supplied by Kishorn PortThe Ocean Greatwhite in Loch Kishorn.
The mammoth Ocean Greatwhite rig has been deployed West of Shetland, where it has begun a five-well campaign for BP (LON:BP) lasting into 2024.

Owner Diamond Offshore said the semi-submersible rig had been reactivated and embarked on its latest deployment last month, having undergone maintenance work at Port of Kishorn on Scotland’s west coast.

It is now set to drill five wells, including the supermajor’s Ben Lawers exploration prospect, as well as work at nearby Schiehallion.

Filings from UK regulators show BP has a window of 15 February 2023 until 31 May 2023 to drill the wildcat well, designated 204/23a – 204/23-31.

Data from the North Sea Transition Authority suggests the well was spudded on 28 March in water depth of 519 metres, with a well target depth of 2,857m. Operations are expected to take a maximum of 62 days.

A spokesperson for BP told Energy Voice: “The Ocean Great White has commenced a five-well drilling campaign for BP, West of Shetland.

“This includes drilling the Ben Lawers exploration well, which was a 28th licensing round commitment, and four development wells in the Schiehallion area.”

The well is reportedly the company’s first operated UK exploration well in almost five years, following Capercaillie in the Central North Sea in 2018.

Secured by Diamond last year, the $80m contract for the Ocean Greatwhite is expected to last over 300 days, with options for another eight if needed, and has an estimated end date of Q1 2024.

Diamond said last month it expects most, if not all, of those options will be used.

The deployment marks the latest boost to activity in the area, following hot on the heels of French supermajor TotalEnergies (LON: TTE) which spudded its own hotly anticipated exploration well at Benriach last month with the Transocean Barents rig.

Estimated to hold mid-case resources of 638 billion cubic feet of gas, the well is expected to complete between July and September.

BP already operates major assets in the region at Clair, as well as the Glen Lyon FPSO which handles production following its Quad 204 redevelopment project.

Last week Energy Voice revealed that the group is looking to develop the next phase of its giant Clair oilfield, with a key final investment decision (FID) hoped to be reached next year.

Formerly Clair South, it will now be known simply as Clair Phase Three.

