Saipem and Stockholm Exergi team up for CCS in Sweden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
uncategorized

Saipem and Stockholm Exergi team up for CCS in Sweden

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
26/07/2023, 7:53 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© BloombergSaipem Stockholm Exergi CCS
Fuel storage tankers sit on the dock at Vartahamnen harbour at the Port of Stockholm, Sweden, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2016. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Italian contracting giant Saipem and Stockholm Exergi have signed a letter of intent for a large-scale CO2 capture plant to be installed in the Swedish capital.

Located at Stockholm Exergi’s existing bio-cogeneration facility, the CCS project will be able to bag  800,000 tonnes of emissions a year from the biomass-fuelled Vartaverket power station.

Thus it will enable a net removal of CO2 from the atmosphere, otherwise known as “negative emissions”.

Saipem’s scope of work covers the engineering, procurement and construction activities for the carbon capture unit, the CO2 storage as well as the ship loading systems for transportation.

In the meantime, the pact between the two groups allows the start of limited, engineering-related activities, while finalising the main terms of the EPC Contract, expected to be signed in Q3 2023.

Fabrizio Botta, chief commercial officer at Saipem, said: “We are pleased to be selected for this large-scale carbon capture project in Stockholm, and fully committed to support our client sustainability goals.

“This project will enable Saipem to further consolidate its position in the decarbonization sector and expand its portfolio in the CCS segment, providing a fundamental contribution to the energy transition of Sweden and Europe.”

Stockholm Exergi, the Swedish capital’s energy company, has already secured financial support for the CCS project from European Innovation Fund.

Once complete it will be one of Europe’s first large-scale plants to generate “negative emissions”, leading to the issuing of Carbon Removal Certificates which can then be traded on the market.

Per Ytterberg, Director of business development at Stockholm Exergi and Head of its BECCS business project, said: “The cooperation between us and Saipem is an important step towards the development of our large-scale plant for the separation and permanent storage of Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS).

“Stockholm Exergi is at the forefront of establishing BECCS and the goal is to construct one of Europe’s first and largest value chain for bio-energy carbon capture and storage.”

Recommended for you

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts