Scottish research to explore combined wind and wave energy platforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
uncategorized

Scottish research to explore combined wind and wave energy platforms

By Mathew Perry
19/09/2023, 2:54 pm
© Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DCTaberdeen floating wind energy
The Kincardine floating offshore wind farm near Aberdeen.

A new study will determine the potential for shared floating platforms used by offshore wind and wave energy devices.

The tests will be carried out at the University of Edinburgh’s FloWave facility by Wave Energy Scotland (WES), a subsidiary of Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

The results of the study could determine the feasibility for offshore wind and wave energy projects to share infrastructure, lowering costs and improving efficiency.

According to research and engineering manager with WES Elva Bannon, there is opportunity for collaboration between floating wind and wave projects.

“We are taking the initiative to carry out research in the area by completing a testing campaign to progress the sector’s understanding of how these versatile platforms perform,” Ms Bannon said.

“We are excited to share further results of this project over the coming months”.

Potential for “significant” cost reductions

The tests follow a report commissioned by WES exploring the potential benefits of sharing infrastructure, services and supply chains between the two areas of renewable energy.

The report found potential for “significant cost reductions”, including close to 40% for wave energy converter developers.

Meanwhile, wind turbine generator developers could reduce costs by approximately 7%.

As part of the study, HIE said the testing facility conditions will replicate a west of Scotland offshore site recently released through the Scotwind programme.

The testing incorporates multiple identical wave energy absorbers mounted on a semi-submerged, triangular floating platform. The absorbers are based on the ‘Archimedes Waveswing’, a submerged wave power buoy developed by AWS Ocean Energy.

HIE said the outcomes of the test will “improve the understanding of the performance and physical interaction between multiple wave absorbers on a floating platform”.

Principle experimental officer at the University of Edinburgh FloWave facility Thomas Davey said the programme had develop robust testing campaigns with WES.

“It’s great to see a focus now on an ambitious new approach as they complete their own tank testing to inform the future development path of versatile platform designs,” Dr Davey said.

The new study shows the potential seen by wave energy leaders in Scotland as they continue to look to offshore wind developers as infrastructure partners.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts