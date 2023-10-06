Transforming energy logistics: Kabal expands its reach in Asia Pacific

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Transforming energy logistics: Kabal expands its reach in Asia Pacific

06/10/2023, 11:00 am
© Supplied by KabalAerial view of offshore platform.
Kabal offers operators end-to-end visibility of all cargo, resources and transport. Image: Kabal.

Kabal, the leading provider of logistics management software to the global energy industry, is strengthening its presence in Asia Pacific to better serve the region’s energy operators.

Customized to solve complex oil and gas logistics, Kabal enables energy companies to plan, track and improve operations, providing a single point of truth for all stakeholders.

The software is used by 7,000 companies, including most global energy supermajors and 55,000 individual users worldwide.

And now it will be even easier for businesses in the Asia Pacific region to benefit too, as Kabal launches a new office and dedicated support team in Kuala Lampur.

Kabal opens Asia Pacific office

Kabal's sales manager for the Asia Pacific region, KJ Tan. © Supplied by Kabal
Kabal’s sales manager for the Asia Pacific region, KJ Tan. Photo: Kabal.

KJ Tan, Kabal regional manager, said: “We already serve leading energy operators in Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand. Our new office brings us closer to these customers and allows us to offer our logistics software to more operators in the region.

“In other regions, like the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea and Newfoundland, our solution has practically become an industry standard.

“This has given the industry benefits like a common communication platform, resource sharing and process simplification.

“Now, we’re ready to facilitate similar industry synergies here.”

Offering access to industry best practices

There is a clear need for Kabal’s specialized digital tool in the world of energy logistics; while some operators do attempt to develop their own software or use ERP systems, it’s a tricky area.

KJ Tan explains: “Energy logistics pose unique and costly challenges, from complex drilling operations to unpredictable weather conditions, demanding compliance and market dynamics.

“ERP systems focus on broader business functions and may lack the specialized features needed for energy operations. For instance, drilling logistics require real-time monitoring in remote environments, where traditional ERP systems may struggle to provide the necessary granularity and integration.

“Additionally, the energy sector faces evolving regulations and market forces, making agility crucial.”

Meanwhile, developing in-house software to handle logistics can involve high development and running costs, as well as data-security risks.

KJ Tan adds: “Kabal has been developed in partnership with our customers over many years and offers access to industry best practices and 130 field proven features.

“The customized management software is tailored for drilling and production logistics. It provides end-to-end and real-time visibility, empowering precise control over cargo, personnel and transport for optimal resource allocation.

“Our customers actually do achieve efficiencies, savings and emissions reduction.”

Achieving operational efficiencies and other benefits

Infographic showing savings from Kabal Logistics Software. © Supplied by Kabal
Kabal customers typically achieve massive efficiencies, savings and emissions reduction. Actual savings may vary depending on operations. Illustration: Kabal.

There are lots of benefits to Kabal – particularly when it comes to improving operational facilities.

As KJ Tan puts it: “Digitization streamlines operations, optimizing resource allocation and vessel routing while reducing manual tasks.

“Essentially, Kabal centralizes information and reduces errors and miscommunication.”

Kabal’s planning capabilities, combined with real-time data and predictive analytics, helps identify unplanned events and ultimately reduces Non-Productive Time (NPT).

Furthermore, there are positive benefits when it comes to environmental responsibility in drilling logistics.

KJ Tan says: “Digitization optimizes vessel demand and routes, reduces fuel consumption and facilitates data-driven decisions to cut emissions. By reducing NPT, companies indirectly reduce emissions linked to idle cargo, vessels and personnel.

“Plus, Kabal offers cost-saving opportunities by minimizing rental tool costs, reducing fuel consumption and enhancing resource allocation. Reduced NPT and operational inefficiencies also lowers running costs, ultimately saving companies big money.”

Perhaps that’s why, in thirteen years of operation, Kabal has never lost a customer.

Want to learn firsthand how Kabal can deliver savings, efficiencies, and other benefits to your business? Or do you prefer speaking with one of their current customers, to learn about Kabal directly from an industry peer? 

Email kj.tan@kabal.com to discuss your specific business needs, or find out more about Kabal online.

