Well-Safe selects Interventek Technology to enhance efficiency of global decommissioning operations

Aberdeen-based subsea technology specialist, Interventek, has been appointed to supply a newly developed compact and lightweight Bore Selector technology to Well-Safe Solutions, to enhance the efficiency of global well decommissioning operations.

Interventek will also provide life of tool support including training, services and critical spares.

Interventek Bore Selector to be deployed to aid in decommissioning

The Interventek Bore Selector will be deployed for the first time from the Well-Safe Guardian vessel as part of a North Sea well decommissioning project in 2024.

Interventek’s CEO, Alan Duncan, explained: “This type of compact and lightweight technology is currently limited in market availability, so the provision of our new solution to tier one service companies will help to enhance industry efficiency and cost-competitiveness, particularly in the decommissioning sector. We’re delighted to have been selected by Well-Safe as a new equipment supplier and are dedicated to supporting them in delivering optimum results to operators.”

Steven Chalmers, Wells Subsea Manager at Well-Safe Solutions, said: “Well-Safe Solutions is committed to realising safe, smart and efficient well decommissioning operations. New technology plays a vital role in making operations as efficient as possible and Interventek’s Bore Selector will help to boost efficiency when deployed from the Well-Safe Guardian.”

© Supplied by Interventek

The design of the Bore Selector supports the industry’s move towards more compact and lighter weight systems with improved deck handling and deployment efficiency. The tool’s function allows a monobore riser or riserless system to be used for intervention on a dual bore Xmas tree. This means that dual bore interventions can be carried out without returning the system to surface to realign the riser for annulus bore access, enabling access to a large number of wells in a shorter period of time, with increased operational efficiency. It is positioned between the Tree Running Tool and the Lower Riser Package and uses an actuated flapper which can be moved manually via a standard ROV interface or hydraulic surface controls. The flapper position directs the wireline toolstring into either the production bore or the annulus. A bi-directional ball valve is also integrated into the annulus access route to enable circulation of fluids during operations.

Interventek is active in the development and commercialisation of a range of subsea technology for well access operations. The company’s products are compact and lightweight and are built to complement their original shear-seal Revolution valve. The range includes in-riser and open-water valves and components, plus intervention systems including an API 17G qualified ‘Revolution-7’ landing string.

Learn more about Interventek today.