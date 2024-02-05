Well-Safe selects Interventek Technology to enhance efficiency of global decommissioning operations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Well-Safe selects Interventek Technology to enhance efficiency of global decommissioning operations

Presented by Interventek
05/02/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by InterventekAlan Duncan, CEO, Interventek (L) and Steven Chalmers, Wells Subsea Manager at Well-Safe Solutions.
Aberdeen-based subsea technology specialist, Interventek, has been appointed to supply a newly developed compact and lightweight Bore Selector technology to Well-Safe Solutions, to enhance the efficiency of global well decommissioning operations.

Interventek will also provide life of tool support including training, services and critical spares.

Interventek Bore Selector to be deployed to aid in decommissioning

The Interventek Bore Selector will be deployed for the first time from the Well-Safe Guardian vessel as part of a North Sea well decommissioning project in 2024.

Interventek’s CEO, Alan Duncan, explained: “This type of compact and lightweight technology is currently limited in market availability, so the provision of our new solution to tier one service companies will help to enhance industry efficiency and cost-competitiveness, particularly in the decommissioning sector. We’re delighted to have been selected by Well-Safe as a new equipment supplier and are dedicated to supporting them in delivering optimum results to operators.”

Steven Chalmers, Wells Subsea Manager at Well-Safe Solutions, said: “Well-Safe Solutions is committed to realising safe, smart and efficient well decommissioning operations. New technology plays a vital role in making operations as efficient as possible and Interventek’s Bore Selector will help to boost efficiency when deployed from the Well-Safe Guardian.”

Well Safe Guardian. It is an oil decommissioning rig. © Supplied by Interventek
Interventek’s Bore Selector will help to boost efficiency when deployed from the Well-Safe Guardian.

The design of the Bore Selector supports the industry’s move towards more compact and lighter weight systems with improved deck handling and deployment efficiency.  The tool’s function allows a monobore riser or riserless system to be used for intervention on a dual bore Xmas tree. This means that dual bore interventions can be carried out without returning the system to surface to realign the riser for annulus bore access, enabling access to a large number of wells in a shorter period of time, with increased operational efficiency. It is positioned between the Tree Running Tool and the Lower Riser Package and uses an actuated flapper which can be moved manually via a standard ROV interface or hydraulic surface controls. The flapper position directs the wireline toolstring into either the production bore or the annulus. A bi-directional ball valve is also integrated into the annulus access route to enable circulation of fluids during operations.

Interventek is active in the development and commercialisation of a range of subsea technology for well access operations. The company’s products are compact and lightweight and are built to complement their original shear-seal Revolution valve. The range includes in-riser and open-water valves and components, plus intervention systems including an API 17G qualified ‘Revolution-7’ landing string.

Learn more about Interventek today.  

