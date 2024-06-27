French TotalEnergies sells West of Shetland assets to Prax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
French TotalEnergies sells West of Shetland assets to Prax

By Erikka Askeland
27/06/2024, 1:41 pm Updated: 27/06/2024, 5:24 pm
© Supplied by TotalEnergiesshetland gas plant
Hundreds of employees at Shetland Gas plant have new employers after TotalEnergies sold it to Prax

French firm TotalEnergies (PAR: TTE) has sold its oil and gas fields West of Shetland to Prax Group.

The fields, known as the Greater Laggan area, include Laggan, Tormore, Glenlivet, Edradour and Glendronach fields as well the Shetland Gas Plant.

All employees will be moving to the new firm, which is headquartered in London.

TotalEnergies declined to confirm how many members of staff will be affected. However a separate Aberdeen consortium led by Ponticelli and Semco Maritime (PBS) employ a bulk of the workers on TotalEnergies portfolio of UK assets.

The Paris-listed company did not disclose the value of the deal.

The French firm’s senior VP Europe for exploration & production at TotalEnergies Jean-Luc Guiziou said it “remains committed” to the UK – it still retains stakes in the Elgin-Franklin, Culzean and Alwyn fields and its “integrated power and renewables portfolio”.

The deal is Prax’s second major North Sea move after it bought Hurricane Energy, operator of the Lancaster oilfield west of Shetland, in a £250million deal last year.

Prax was founded in 1999 by Sanjeev and Arani Kumar  Kumar Soosaipillai.

Hurricane Energy © Supplied by DCT
Hurricane Energy’s new owners, Winston (Sanjeev Kumar) and Arani Soosaipillai.

The assets sold produce about 7,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day in
TotalEnergies’ share, made up of around 90% of gas.

“This transaction is in line with TotalEnergies’ strategy to continuously adapt its portfolio byvdivesting mature non-core assets,” said  Guiziou. “TotalEnergies remains committed to the UK through both its upstream portfolio in the North Sea (Elgin-Franklin, Culzean and Alwyn fields) and its integrated power and renewables portfolio.”

The Paris-headquartered company has made several big offshore wind plays and is currently involved in a number of projects, includes the Seagreen offshore wind farm off the Angus coast.

TotalEnergies has been selling off stakes in its North Sea fields in recent years.

RockRose Energy SSe
The Greater Laggan Area. Pic: TotalEnergies.

In 2022 it sold a 20% share in the Greater Laggan Area to Kistos (AIM.KIST) for $125m.

Background

The French company built the plant to handle gas from the Laggan and Tormore fields 78 miles West of Shetland, achieving first gas in 2016.

Laggan was discovered in 1986 and Tormore was discovered in 2007. In 2010 Total was given approval by the UK Government to develop both fields together in a project that cost £3.5bn.

The Glenlivet and Edradour fields were subsequently developed as subsea tiebacks to the Greater Laggan Area system.

In 2018, Total (as it was known then) announced the Glendronach discovery, which was billed as the largest oil and gas find WoS since Rosebank in 2004.

Who is Prax

Prax Group was founded in 1999 by Sanjeev and Arani Kumar Soosaipillai with the purchase of their first retail petrol station.

It now has over 1450 employees in 8 different locations across the world.

In 202o it struck a deal to buy the Lindsey oil refinery in North Killingholme, North Lincolnshire – also from TotalEnergies.

The refinery is one of six in the UK, and supplies fuels such as petrol, diesel and jet fuel into the downstream market by road and rail, and via a pipeline connected to the Greater London area.

 

