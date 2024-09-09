Polluting North Sea emissions drop but carbon intensity rises – NSTA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Polluting North Sea emissions drop but carbon intensity rises – NSTA

The amount of carbon emitted by gas produced in the UK North Sea is four times lower than imported liquified natural gas (LNG), but North Sea emissions are higher than the gas imported from Norway via pipeline, according to the latest Emissions Monitoring Report from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).
By Erikka Askeland
10/09/2024, 12:01 am
north sea emissions
A flare boom on an offshore oil rig in the North Sea.

North Sea oil and gas producers are on track to cut harmful emissions of carbon dioxide and methane, but the “intensity” – or dirtiness – of pollution from the basin has risen.

This is the finding of the latest Emissions Monitoring Report from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), which found operators of oil and gas platforms reduced the amount of green house gases (GHGs) emitted in 2023 by 4%, the fourth year in a row the industry has continued to clean up.

However, while the amount of carbon emitted on gas produced in the UK North Sea is four times lower than imported liquified natural gas (LNG), North Sea emissions are higher than the gas imported from Norway via pipeline.

This means that it is important to keep producing, particularly gas, in the North Sea instead of relying on imports but that there is potential for improvement” on lowering emissions faster like Norway has done.

2023 infographic for Emissions Monitoring Report from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) © Supplied by NSTA
The North Sea oil and gas industry made further progress on its transition to net zero by cutting production emissions 4% in 2023 according to the latest Emissions Monitoring Report from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).

The regulator, which said it is “holding the sector to account through robust stewardship and regulation”, said the reductions meant there has been an overall reduction of 28% between 2018 and 2023.

The sector is required for this to be 50% by 2030, 90% by 2040 and “net zero” by 2050. NSTA said the first target is “within reach”, but warns that “more work is needed to ensure that industry meets and surpasses key emissions targets”.

NSTA said the reductions were due to a combination of emission reduction measures such as flaring and venting, which releases gas and methane directly into the air. But half of the reductions were due to the North Sea’s ageing producing assets being offline or coming to the end of production.

Regional breakdown of offshore fields' GHG emissions reductions in 2023. © Supplied by EEMS/NSTA
Regional breakdown of offshore fields’ GHG emissions reductions in 2023. GHG emissions reductions in 2023 in Northern North Sea (NNS); Central North Sea (CNS); Southern North Sea (SNS); West of Shetland (WoS); East Irish Sea (EIS)

NSTA said there had been a 49% reduction in flaring in the same five-year period.

The regulator said that was due to more efficient operations but also stricter controls and fines for activity that is deemed “unpermitted”. The body added it would start to name and shame the assets that are still flaring routinely in the coming months in an effort to reduce this further under a policy known as zero routine flaring and venting (ZRFV) by 2030.

However flaring still accounts for 17% of total upstream GHG emissions, NSTA found.

Why is carbon intensity rising?

Emissions intensity – greenhouse gases emitted for every barrel produced – is projected to have increased, as production has also fallen. Intensity increased to 24kg of CO2 per barrel of oil (boe), up from 22KG on the previous year.

NSTA said emissions intensity is “common in more mature basins”, but” this should not be used as an excuse to let performance slip”.

However, it added this trend is likely to continue as the decline of North Sea production continues or even accelerates.

NSTA further added that older assets which tend to be more polluting could be shut down earlier than initially planned.

However, due to declines in methane emissions – the UK North Sea is on track to have reduces these by 30% in 2023, well ahead of the Global Methane Pledge which has this target at 2030.

NSTA said UK upstream offshore emissions intensity is still more than 30% lower than the global average, but said the UK “must continue to compare favourably with
other nations to retain its social licence to operate”.

NSTA Director of Strategy Hedvig Ljungerud © Supplied by NSTA
NSTA Director of Strategy Hedvig Ljungerud 

Hedvig Ljungerud, the NSTA’s director of strategy, said: “Cutting greenhouse gas emissions by more than a quarter in five years is an impressive achievement in the North Sea, where operators have taken real action and made substantial investments. However, for domestic production to be justified, it must continue to become cleaner.

“The NSTA will hold industry to account on emissions reductions, including on decisions today that could have an impact for decades to come, to ensure the nation can benefit from its domestic resource even as we transition.”

In addition to reducing emissions on platforms and other producing assets, North Sea operators will have to invest in “further abatement” in order to hit the emission reduction targets.

These include electrification of offshore facilities and deployment of flare and vent reduction technologies, NSTA said.

Some have raised concerns about the viability and costs of these investments.

However, industry has been developing proposals for more than a dozen major decarbonisation projects, mostly involving platform electrification and flaring reduction.

For example, TotalEnergies (PARIS:TTE) recently committed to a significant investment in a flare gas recovery system at the Elgin-Franklin field. Also, since last year’s report was published, the potential first-power date for a major, full-electrification scheme has been moved forward and a partial electrification project has been sanctioned. An electrification-ready development also received consent.

NSTA said operators should quickly press ahead with decarbonisation proposals, as the volume of emissions which can be avoided is diminished the longer it takes to commission a project.

Electrification, or an alternative source of low-carbon power, has the greatest potential for emissions reductions, as fuel combustion for power generation makes up four-fifths of production emissions, and so it is important that operators make final investment decisions on more of these projects.

