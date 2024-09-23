‘Climate Change Act 2’ essential to UK, industrialist Dale Vince to tell Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Climate Change Act 2’ essential to UK, industrialist Dale Vince to tell Labour

By PA
23/09/2024, 7:02 am
© PAdivesting oil gas assets
A coal fired power plant. Photo credit: John Giles/PA Wire

Green industrialist Dale Vince will join campaigners calling on Labour to introduce stronger environmental protections.

Mr Vince is among those urging the new Government to back the Climate and Nature Bill, a proposed law which would require the UK to meet its environmental targets.

The Bill, which has been introduced in successive parliaments without progressing into law, has previously garnered widespread support across the Labour movement.

At a Labour Party fringe event on Sunday night, Ecotricity founder and Labour donor Mr Vince will call on Sir Keir Starmer to support the “essential” Bill, alongside former Tory minister Chris Skidmore.

Energy minister Alex Sobel, who while in opposition was the Bill’s most recent champion in the previous Parliament, is also expected to attend.

Speaking ahead of the fringe event, Mr Vince said: “If we’re serious about tackling the biggest threat we face, climate breakdown and nature’s destruction, we need the right laws to guide us, and we need them fast.

“Let’s be real, we’ve got a small window left and the next five years are make or break. That’s where the Climate and Nature Bill comes in.

“It’s the only thing out there that tackles the twin crises of climate and biodiversity at the same time.”

Mr Skidmore, who was the energy minister who signed net zero into law, said the new Government “should be demonstrating how to raise climate and nature ambition – now – as we approach the 10th anniversary of the Paris accords”.

He described the Bill as the “Climate Change Act 2 for the new generation to carry forward”.

“It’s the legislation Britain needs,” he added.

