ISA graduates secure places at Scottish Universities with IB Diploma

“I think it’s fair to say that our Admissions Team and our academics are big fans of the IB and view it favourably. It provides a very good preparation for university study,” – University of Aberdeen spokesperson.

International School Aberdeen (ISA) stands out as the only independent school in North East Scotland offering an international education to both local and global students.

Anchored in the values of the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma, ISA fosters inclusion, celebrates diversity, and nurtures the wellbeing of its students, creating a vibrant community of thriving global citizens.

With a focus on community and global awareness, ISA welcomes children aged three to 18 to experience an internationally diverse learning environment. The school’s dedicated teachers are passionate about nurturing lifelong learners, recognising that education is more than exams and memorisation; it’s about preparing students for an ever-evolving world.

ISA proudly carries its independent education ethos, rooted deeply in the beautiful North East where city meets countryside. Situated on North Deeside Road just 10 minutes from Aberdeen city centre, the school serves a dynamic student body through a partnership of excellent staff, committed parents, and an involved community.

At ISA, students work towards gaining the IB Diploma, a prestigious pre university qualification that is fast becoming the most popular of international curriculums. At ISA, the IB is the final two years of a four-year high school diploma which keeps students’ options open.

All universities set their own entry requirements for higher education courses and, whilst the admission process varies between countries, academic performance remains the deciding factor for prospective students. One of main attractions of international schools is their ability to offer a range of globally recognised curricula, providing clear pathways for higher education at top universities around the world.

According to the UK Independent Schools’ Directory (UKISD), “when it comes to a pre-university course, the IB Diploma is the best there is.”

ISA class of 2024: the path to university

The graduating class of 2024 represents two growing trends: more local families are choosing an international education, and expatriate families are opting to remain in Scotland. Half of the graduates were UK citizens, while the other half represented ten different countries across five continents. Many of these students chose to continue their education in the UK, securing places at Scottish and English universities.

While ISA remains unique in Aberdeen, it is part of a growing global trend. By July 2024, over 7 million students worldwide were enrolled in 14,457 international schools—a 10% increase over the past five years ¹.

ISA’s supportive environment

ISA’s commitment to student success is embodied in the work of Heather Barker, the school’s dedicated High School & Careers Counsellor. Heather works closely with IB students and their families, offering academic guidance as well as social and emotional support. She also fosters strong relationships with universities, attending conferences to build networks that benefit ISA students.

Former students tell the best stories of their student experience at ISA and of how its teachers and support staff helped them to build confidence, shape their character and enhance their ability to grow and learn at their best.

Anna-Sophia, an ISA graduate, said: “IB gives you a taste of everything … Continue to push yourself, and you’ll surprise yourself with what you can achieve.”

Alejo, another graduate, reflected: “The effort is worth it! … Everything you learn will be useful when starting university. You’ll have already acquired tools for studying, researching, and practical work.”

Why the IB at ISA?

Inspiring Lifelong Learning and Global Citizenship: ISA’s community is united in a common goal to develop lifelong learners with a global mindset. Recent research highlights that IB Diploma students demonstrate higher levels of global mindedness than their peers. UK and US university admissions officers’ rate IB students highly for their open-mindedness (71%, compared to 26% for Scottish Highers and 15% for A Levels) and self-management (76%, compared to 30% for Scottish Highers and 26% for A Levels). Better preparation for university: An international education, especially the IB, equips students with a broader perspective. The IB encourages students to explore their interests and engage in independent research, which better prepares them for the challenges of university life. IB graduates develop strong investigative and research skills, giving them a distinct advantage over peers when transitioning to university. The IB Diploma and Scottish Universities: The IB Diploma is not only globally recognised but is also highly regarded in Scottish universities. ISA’s Class of 2024 secured places at top universities, including Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Stirling. They’ve also gained entry to notable English universities such as Lancaster, Manchester, Northumbria, and the University of the Arts London.

ISA’s unique combination of an internationally focused curriculum, a supportive community, and world-class teaching prepares students to excel, not just at university, but in life.

Visiting ISA’s impressive 21st century campus is the best way to explore the school and all it has to offer your child.

The next Middle School and High School Open Day will be held on Thursday November 28, while the next Preschool & Elementary School Open Day will be held on Wednesday December 4.

