UK Bean hydrogen: Kraft Heinz signs clean fuel partnership with Carlton Power Kraft Heinz has paired up with developer Carlton Power to explore the creation of a green hydrogen facility at its Kitt Green plant in Wigan.

UK Offshore wind sector M&A heads towards reboot The wind sector is in growth mode and stakeholders are fiercely competing to increase their slice of the pie but growing pains have emerged, casting a shadow on previously held assumptions around the commerciality of the sector.

North Sea Share Fair key to helping UK Supply Chain to deliver a home-grown energy transition This year started with worrying news about the UK’s industrial capability. In January alone, the proposed closure of the Grangemouth refinery hit the headlines again and at Port Talbot’s steelworks around 3,000 people are set to lose their jobs.

UK Shell joins wave power subsea project off Orkney Energy giant Shell has become the latest major firm to join an innovative wave power subsea project off Orkney.

Wind Viking Energy admits to fire at Shetland onshore wind farm Viking Energy has confirmed rumours that there was a fire at its onshore wind farm in Shetland following social media speculation.

Wind Number of women working offshore in wind is ‘drastically low’ Women account for as little as 5% of the offshore workforce in the wind sector, this “drastically low” figure means the industry is missing out, says Charlie Guthrie, head of renewables at 3t.

Wind UK energy minister condemns wind farms for overstating output A UK energy minister on Thursday condemned the behavior of wind-farm operators who have routinely overestimated how much power they’ll generate — a practice that adds to consumers’ bills, according to electricity traders and market experts.

Asia Sapura share price slides as Taiwan offshore wind fight escalates In February 2022, it said it was terminating the contract. Sapura complained that it had been misled about the state of the soil at the Yunlin offshore wind farm site.

UK Viking CCS project awards FEED contract to Technip Energies The developers behind the Viking carbon capture and storage (CCS) project have awarded a front end engineering and design (FEED) contract to French firm Technip Energies.

Hydrogen ITM narrows losses as headcount slashed by a third ITM Power has reduced its losses and reduced its headcount by a third as part of a 12-month strategy to improve the health of the company.