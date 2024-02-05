Germany paves way for major expansion of gas power plants
The plan requires developers to upgrade stations to burn hydrogen sometime between 2035 and 2040
Kraft Heinz has paired up with developer Carlton Power to explore the creation of a green hydrogen facility at its Kitt Green plant in Wigan.
An auction to ensure the UK has sufficient back-up power is poised to attract record prices, which could bolster the nation’s reliance on natural gas just as it’s trying to decarbonize.
Wind-energy titan Orsted A/S (CPH:ORSTED) will pitch its strategic plan to investors this week, after a disastrous 2023 that saw a multi-billion-dollar writedown on US projects and the dismissal of two top executives.
The challenges and opportunities facing the global subsea sector are being likened to space exploration as companies push the boundaries of what's possible in Earth's final, 'blue' frontier.
The wind sector is in growth mode and stakeholders are fiercely competing to increase their slice of the pie but growing pains have emerged, casting a shadow on previously held assumptions around the commerciality of the sector.
This year started with worrying news about the UK’s industrial capability. In January alone, the proposed closure of the Grangemouth refinery hit the headlines again and at Port Talbot’s steelworks around 3,000 people are set to lose their jobs.
After a court in Norway ruled in favour of climate activists over North Sea oil field downstream emissions, will UK courts follow suit?
Energy giant Shell has become the latest major firm to join an innovative wave power subsea project off Orkney.
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has said the party is not committed to "arbitrary" numbers on its pledge to ultimately invest £28 billion a year in the green economy.
Germany wants to accelerate the expansion of offshore wind energy by removing environmental impact assessments that sometimes delay projects.
Viking Energy has confirmed rumours that there was a fire at its onshore wind farm in Shetland following social media speculation.
Apollo's PALM Charger could help offshore wind developers decarbonise their marine vessel fleets
Women account for as little as 5% of the offshore workforce in the wind sector, this “drastically low” figure means the industry is missing out, says Charlie Guthrie, head of renewables at 3t.
A UK energy minister on Thursday condemned the behavior of wind-farm operators who have routinely overestimated how much power they’ll generate — a practice that adds to consumers’ bills, according to electricity traders and market experts.
Aberdeen’s Amplus Energy Services has promoted former Repsol Sinopec Resources UK boss, Steve Gardyne, to take on its managing director.
Storegga hopes to take a key investment decision on the Scottish carbon capture scheme in 2025
A Norwegian project to bury carbon under the seas is getting backing from Germany
In February 2022, it said it was terminating the contract. Sapura complained that it had been misled about the state of the soil at the Yunlin offshore wind farm site.
The developers behind the Viking carbon capture and storage (CCS) project have awarded a front end engineering and design (FEED) contract to French firm Technip Energies.
ITM Power has reduced its losses and reduced its headcount by a third as part of a 12-month strategy to improve the health of the company.
WeConnect Energy is pleased to announce a significant development in response to the growing demand for skilled professionals in the renewable energy sector.
Vestas, the wind turbine manufacturing giant, is coming to the Port of Leith according to Scotland's energy minister.
Cable failure has struck a wind farm in the North Sea, but its “meshed grid solution has prevented an outage.
TotalEnergies and BP were identified as amongst the highest risk developers given their substantial project pipelines but “limited or no operational capacity.”