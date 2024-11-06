ECI Awards celebrate industry excellence in training and development

The UK engineering construction industry has welcomed the Labour government’s commitment to skills and positive change at the 12th annual ECI Training and Development Awards in London.

The event, organised by the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB), brought together industry leaders and new entrants for a celebration of excellence in training and development as the industry plays its part in realising the country’s net-zero goals.

Centred around the theme of change, the ceremony recognised standout individuals, companies and training providers as awards were presented to winners across nine categories, at what is now an established highlight in the engineering construction industry’s (ECI) calendar.

The event was hosted by chair of the ECITB Innov8 Group Chinwe Odili, a STEM champion and award-winning structural engineer from engineering consultancy Kent.

ECITB chief executive Andrew Hockey said: “The ECITB, as the industry’s employer-led training board, stands at the heart of these changes to support the skills needs of the workforce.

“With our collective desire, endeavour and expertise, exemplified by the exceptional talent gathered at the awards, we can tackle the challenges ahead and seize the opportunities to ensure our industry is well-placed for the future.

Hockey said the standard of nominees this year had been “incredibly high, showcasing the great things happening in training and development across the industry”.

“I would like to thank our judges and congratulate all the winners and finalists who are great examples of excellence in our industry.”

Among the winners on the night was Fluor Limited, which took home two awards for ‘ED&I Initiative of the Year’ and the ‘Leading Industry Safety’ accolade.

The ceremony also recognised ECI employers large and small that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to learning and development.

Wood was named ‘Large Employer of the Year’, while the ‘Small/Medium Employer of the Year’ award went to Wright Brothers Industrial Services.

Training providers from both the UK and overseas were also recognised for excellence in the delivery of ECITB-approved training, products and services, while the awards also honoured three outstanding individuals at the start of their careers.