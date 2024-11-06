ECI Awards celebrate industry excellence in training and development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ECI Awards celebrate industry excellence in training and development

By Mark Selby
06/11/2024, 3:40 pm Updated: 06/11/2024, 4:13 pm
© Supplied by ECITBThe ECI Training and Development Awards 2024 were held at One Marylebone.
The UK engineering construction industry has welcomed the Labour government’s commitment to skills and positive change at the 12th annual ECI Training and Development Awards in London.

The event, organised by the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB), brought together industry leaders and new entrants for a celebration of excellence in training and development as the industry plays its part in realising the country’s net-zero goals.

Centred around the theme of change, the ceremony recognised standout individuals, companies and training providers as awards were presented to winners across nine categories, at what is now an established highlight in the engineering construction industry’s (ECI) calendar.

The event was hosted by chair of the ECITB Innov8 Group Chinwe Odili, a STEM champion and award-winning structural engineer from engineering consultancy Kent.

ECITB chief executive Andrew Hockey said: “The ECITB, as the industry’s employer-led training board, stands at the heart of these changes to support the skills needs of the workforce.

“With our collective desire, endeavour and expertise, exemplified by the exceptional talent gathered at the awards, we can tackle the challenges ahead and seize the opportunities to ensure our industry is well-placed for the future.

Hockey said the standard of nominees this year had been “incredibly high, showcasing the great things happening in training and development across the industry”.

“I would like to thank our judges and congratulate all the winners and finalists who are great examples of excellence in our industry.”

Among the winners on the night was Fluor Limited, which took home two awards for ‘ED&I Initiative of the Year’ and the ‘Leading Industry Safety’ accolade.

The ceremony also recognised ECI employers large and small that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to learning and development.

Wood was named ‘Large Employer of the Year’, while the ‘Small/Medium Employer of the Year’ award went to Wright Brothers Industrial Services.

Training providers from both the UK and overseas were also recognised for excellence in the delivery of ECITB-approved training, products and services, while the awards also honoured three outstanding individuals at the start of their careers.

