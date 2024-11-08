STEM Day! Energy firms attract young talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEM Day! Energy firms attract young talent

By Ryan Duff
08/11/2024, 7:00 am
© Ryan Duff/DCT MediaIndustry champions young people ahead of National STEM Day.
As National STEM Day comes around organisations across the energy sector have shared news of bringing young people into the industry.

The day that celebrates science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) aims to encourage youth engagement with the subjects.

This week SSEN Transmission teamed up with Aberdeen Science Centre to “inspire young people in the north of Scotland” to consider energy careers.

Peterhead Power Station operator SSE Thermal also donated two engines to North East Scotland College (NESCol).

NESCol has received the engines from the local station as Bartech Marine Engineering installed them in the engineering workshops at the college’s Fraserburgh Campus.

© Supplied by NESCol
Students at NESCol’s Fraserburgh Campus with the newly installed Dorman V12 engines.

Jacques Jonkers, station manager at Peterhead Power Station, said: “Peterhead Power Station and the NESCol team at Fraserburgh Campus have formed a close and successful relationship, with the College producing the academic foundation for many of our apprentices over the years.”

The Dorman V12 engines are set to be used by NESCol across several engineering courses as full-time students and apprentices are set to benefit.

© Supplied by NESCol
Students, staff and representatives from SSE Thermal and Bartech Marine Engineering at NESCol’s Fraserburgh Campus.

Jonkers added: “It is a privilege for SSE Thermal to support NESCol and it further highlights our commitment to working and collaborating with local education partners.”

Paul Balfour, NESCol’s head of sector for mechanical, electrical and vehicle technologies, commented: “Students at NESCol benefit greatly from working in industry standard facilities and the addition of these new engines provides another fantastic opportunity for aspiring engineers to learn their trade using high specification equipment.”

SSEN ‘supporting education and innovation’

Industry support for STEM is not contained to Aberdeenshire, the city has witnessed SSEN Transmission engage with school pupils to encourgae the next generation of workers into the energy sector.

The firm has sponsored Aberdeen Science Centre’s interactive Energy Zone. This allows visitors to explore “the many ways we use energy in our everyday lives,” SSEN explained.

Chris Bell, head of stakeholder engagement at SSEN Transmission, said: “Through our partnership with ASC we are supporting education and innovation and demonstrating our commitment to the long-term economic development of the region – supporting the next generation with skills development opportunities that will help them play an active role in its future.”

© Supplied by SSEN Transmission
(L-R) Bryan Snelling, Chris Bell and Stephanie O’Donell at ASC’s Energy Zone sponsored by SSEN Transmission.

Kicking off early next year the workshop will be available to primary schools throughout Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Angus.

The exhibition will include with careers information including videos featuring SSEN Transmission staff explaining their roles and career paths.

There will also be outreach sessions carried out to deliver the workshop to “local audiences who face barriers to learning opportunities.”

Bryan Snelling, chief executive of Aberdeen Science Centre, added: “Part of our commitment to promoting STEM subjects is to enable visitors to discover the technology the global energy industry is using to meet the challenges of the future as well as different types of energy sources.

“We look forward to working with SSEN Transmission to continue encouraging young people to be inspired by science and technology.”

