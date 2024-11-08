STEM Day! Energy firms attract young talent

As National STEM Day comes around organisations across the energy sector have shared news of bringing young people into the industry.

The day that celebrates science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) aims to encourage youth engagement with the subjects.

This week SSEN Transmission teamed up with Aberdeen Science Centre to “inspire young people in the north of Scotland” to consider energy careers.

Peterhead Power Station operator SSE Thermal also donated two engines to North East Scotland College (NESCol).

NESCol has received the engines from the local station as Bartech Marine Engineering installed them in the engineering workshops at the college’s Fraserburgh Campus.

Jacques Jonkers, station manager at Peterhead Power Station, said: “Peterhead Power Station and the NESCol team at Fraserburgh Campus have formed a close and successful relationship, with the College producing the academic foundation for many of our apprentices over the years.”

The Dorman V12 engines are set to be used by NESCol across several engineering courses as full-time students and apprentices are set to benefit.

Jonkers added: “It is a privilege for SSE Thermal to support NESCol and it further highlights our commitment to working and collaborating with local education partners.”

Paul Balfour, NESCol’s head of sector for mechanical, electrical and vehicle technologies, commented: “Students at NESCol benefit greatly from working in industry standard facilities and the addition of these new engines provides another fantastic opportunity for aspiring engineers to learn their trade using high specification equipment.”

SSEN ‘supporting education and innovation’

Industry support for STEM is not contained to Aberdeenshire, the city has witnessed SSEN Transmission engage with school pupils to encourgae the next generation of workers into the energy sector.

The firm has sponsored Aberdeen Science Centre’s interactive Energy Zone. This allows visitors to explore “the many ways we use energy in our everyday lives,” SSEN explained.

Chris Bell, head of stakeholder engagement at SSEN Transmission, said: “Through our partnership with ASC we are supporting education and innovation and demonstrating our commitment to the long-term economic development of the region – supporting the next generation with skills development opportunities that will help them play an active role in its future.”

Kicking off early next year the workshop will be available to primary schools throughout Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Angus.

The exhibition will include with careers information including videos featuring SSEN Transmission staff explaining their roles and career paths.

There will also be outreach sessions carried out to deliver the workshop to “local audiences who face barriers to learning opportunities.”

Bryan Snelling, chief executive of Aberdeen Science Centre, added: “Part of our commitment to promoting STEM subjects is to enable visitors to discover the technology the global energy industry is using to meet the challenges of the future as well as different types of energy sources.

“We look forward to working with SSEN Transmission to continue encouraging young people to be inspired by science and technology.”