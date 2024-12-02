2024: A Brave New World 

Martin Worth, director of Plant Integrity Management (PIM) looks back on the challenges and successes of 2024.

“2024 has been an incredible year. AI has become as common as the oil we used to extract. It’s not just about trying to work out which articles in Energy Voice were untouched by AI; it’s about recognising that AI is now woven into our daily work fabric, from story creation to data analysis.

AI has cast a dual shadow over our industry. On one hand, it’s the bright future of efficiency and innovation. On the other, there’s a quieter conversation about what this means for jobs, privacy, and the essence of human work.

“The political scene has been just as polarised. The UK elections promised a greener future, but you can bet the children’s inheritance that there’s been plenty of chat down at the farm or on social media, casting a sceptical eye on those promises.

In our industry also, there are two sides to every story. The headlines are all about embracing a net-zero future and transitioning justly. But there’s another side where the talk is about the real economic and practical challenges. Here, the debate isn’t just about clean energy; it’s about how we get there, what it costs, and whether our ambitions are grounded.

“Globalisation and ESG have been big topics, but now even some of the grown-ups are questioning if we’ve pushed too hard, too fast. Maybe we need to recalibrate our compass, not to U-turn, but to ensure that we’re at least heading in the right direction, maybe with good old-fashioned CSR.

In 2024, PIM has risen above all this turmoil and uncertainty, in what has been an epochal year for us. We have followed our strategy of ‘Beyond Oil and Gas’, ‘Beyond Aberdeen’, and ‘Beyond Pressure Systems’, with a bold move to join forces with the Apave Groupe, a global titan in Safety, Testing, Inspection, Certification, and Training. This significant step embodies our commitment to adapt, grow, and lead in a changing world, ensuring that our steps into the future are not just ambitious but also secure and well-informed.

“As we look back on 2024, we’re not choosing between optimism and pessimism. Instead, we’re finding that balance where forward-thinking meets practicality, where dreams are built on solid ground, and where companies like PIM and Apave can evolve to meet the future head-on.”

