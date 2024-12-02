2024: A Brave New World 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
2024: A Brave New World 

By Presented by Plant Integrity Management (PIM)
02/12/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by PIMHow should we look back at 2024? Martin Worth, director of Plant Integrity Management (PIM), delivers a nuanced analysis.
“2024 has been an incredible year.  AI has become as common as the oil we used to extract. It’s not just about trying to work out which articles in Energy Voice were untouched by AI; it’s about recognising that AI is now woven into our daily work fabric, from story creation to data analysis.

AI has cast a dual shadow over our industry. On one hand, it’s the bright future of efficiency and innovation. On the other, there’s a quieter conversation about what this means for jobs, privacy, and the essence of human work.

“The political scene has been just as polarised. The UK elections promised a greener future, but you can bet the children’s inheritance that there’s been plenty of chat down at the farm or on social media, casting a sceptical eye on those promises.

In our industry also, there are two sides to every story. The headlines are all about embracing a net-zero future and transitioning justly. But there’s another side where the talk is about the real economic and practical challenges. Here, the debate isn’t just about clean energy; it’s about how we get there, what it costs, and whether our ambitions are grounded.

“Globalisation and ESG have been big topics, but now even some of the grown-ups are questioning if we’ve pushed too hard, too fast. Maybe we need to recalibrate our compass, not to U-turn, but to ensure that we’re at least heading in the right direction, maybe with good old-fashioned CSR.

In 2024, PIM has risen above all this turmoil and uncertainty, in what has been an epochal year for us. We have followed our strategy of ‘Beyond Oil and Gas’, ‘Beyond Aberdeen’, and ‘Beyond Pressure Systems’, with a bold move to join forces with the Apave Groupe, a global titan in Safety, Testing, Inspection, Certification, and Training. This significant step embodies our commitment to adapt, grow, and lead in a changing world, ensuring that our steps into the future are not just ambitious but also secure and well-informed.

“As we look back on 2024, we’re not choosing between optimism and pessimism. Instead, we’re finding that balance where forward-thinking meets practicality, where dreams are built on solid ground, and where companies like PIM and Apave can evolve to meet the future head-on.”

